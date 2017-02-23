Wayne Rooney confirms that he is staying with Manchester United, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he is staying with Manchester United.

Earlier this week, Man United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he 'could not guarantee' that Rooney would remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the month.

The club captain has struggled for first-team action in recent months due to a number of minor injuries and loss of form, which has led to suggestions that the forward could seek pastures new.

It is understood that Rooney's agent Paul Stretford travelled to China on Thursday to discuss a possible move to the super-rich league, but the 31-year-old has now ended all the speculation of a transfer from the 20-time English champions.

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation. And say that I am staying at Man United. I hope I'll play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it," Rooney said in a statement released to PA.

Rooney, who joined Man United at the age of 18 and is the club's all-time record goalscorer, has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2019. It is currently unclear whether the England skipper will be fit for Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton.