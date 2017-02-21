Jose Mourinho admits that he cannot guarantee where Wayne Rooney will be playing next season, but insists that he does not want the striker to leave Manchester United.

The 31-year-old, who has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order since November, is into the last 18 months of his existing £300,000-a-week contract.

Reports have linked the England captain with a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League, and Mourinho admits that Rooney's next chapter in football is down to the player himself.

The Portuguese coach told Sky Sports News: "You have to ask him (about his future). I can't guarantee that I'm here next week so how can I guarantee a player won't be here next season?

"What I can guarantee is that if Wayne one day leaves the club it is not because I want him to leave the club. The only thing I can guarantee is that I would never push, or try to push, a legend of this club to another destination.

"So you have to ask him if he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career or if he sees himself moving on. I'm happy to have him. I have been very open with you. I don't want him to leave."

Rooney, reportedly offered £32m a year to make the switch to China, has played the full 90 minutes for Man United just five times in all competitions since the end of September.