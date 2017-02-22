Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will not feature in the club's Europa League clash in Saint-Etienne.

It has been suggested that the club captain is doubtful for the EFL Cup final with Southampton on Sunday afternoon after undergoing tooth surgery, but he was seen training with his teammates on Wednesday.

However, ahead of their flight to France, United have announced their 20-man squad and Rooney - and the suspended Ander Herrera - are the notable absentees.

Rooney has not featured for United since February 1, while reports have suggested that clubs in the Chinese Premier League are still keen on his signature.

United hold a 3-0 lead over the French outfit after the first leg at Old Trafford.