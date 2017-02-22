Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Wayne Rooney left out of Manchester United's Europa League squad

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will not feature in the club's Europa League clash in Saint-Etienne.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Manchester United have confirmed that Wayne Rooney will play no part in the club's Europa League fixture with Saint-Etienne.

It has been suggested that the club captain is doubtful for the EFL Cup final with Southampton on Sunday afternoon after undergoing tooth surgery, but he was seen training with his teammates on Wednesday.

However, ahead of their flight to France, United have announced their 20-man squad and Rooney - and the suspended Ander Herrera - are the notable absentees.

Rooney has not featured for United since February 1, while reports have suggested that clubs in the Chinese Premier League are still keen on his signature.

United hold a 3-0 lead over the French outfit after the first leg at Old Trafford.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
