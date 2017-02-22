Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
0-0
Man UtdManchester United
 
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic starts for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the Manchester United lineup for the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash with Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the starting XI for Manchester United's Europa League last 32 second leg with Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard this evening.

The 35-year-old was left out of the starting lineup for Sunday's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers, only to come off the bench and score the winning goal at Ewood Park.

The Swede now returns to the side having scored a hat-trick in the first leg last Thursday, taking his tally against Saint-Etienne to a career-best 17 goals in 14 games.

Ibrahimovic's return is one of four changes made by Jose Mourinho from the first leg, with Michael Carrick, Ashley Young and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also coming into the side.

Carrick captains the team in place of the suspended Ander Herrera, with club skipper Wayne Rooney missing for a fifth consecutive game after recent struggles with a leg injury.

Paul Pogba will once again play against his older brother Florentin Pogba in what is a strong United side, despite having the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne make just the one change to their side from the first leg, with Jorginho - who was sent off in the defeat to Montpellier at the weekend - dropping to the bench in favour of Robert Beric.

The hosts are looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in order to book their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Saint-Etienne: Ruffier; Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba; Pajot, Veretout, Saivet, Hamouma, Beric; Monnet-Paquet
Subs: Moulin, Lacroix, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Selnaes, Jorginho, Roux

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Subs: De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
