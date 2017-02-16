Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-0
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88' pen.)
Martial (47'), Herrera (58'), Lingard (67'), Pogba (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pajot (64')

Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives Manchester United breathing space

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his first hat-trick for Manchester United to give them a 3-0 first-leg lead over Saint-Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Manchester United will head to Saint-Etienne for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie sitting on a 3-0 lead, courtesy of a hat-trick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The ex-Sweden international scored twice in the final 15 minutes at Old Trafford to well and truly swing the tie in the Red Devils' favour, following what had been a well-contested match up until that point.

A first treble in the colours of United for Ibrahimovic, who now has a whopping 17 career goals against Saint-Etienne, also extends their unbeaten home record in European competition to 15 without defeat and sees them take a giant step towards the last 16.

United's unchanged backline failed to settle in the opening stages, with Eric Bailly twice at fault for letting the visitors - who were previously unbeaten in 10 European games - in behind.

Kevin Monnet-Paquet was the first to pounce, only for his cross to be cleared away at the front post, before an even worse error gave Romain Hamouma a clean shot on goal which he failed to take.

It did not take too long for momentum to swing in the Red Devils' favour, however, as Anthony Martial - earning a second-successive start - fired in a shot for Stephane Ruffier to push aside.

The fortunate breakthrough goal arrived 15 minutes in after Zlatan Ibrahimovic got to the ball ahead of Jordan Veretout to win his side a free kick 20 yards from goal, which he sent past Ruffier at a snail's pace via a deflection off the wall.

Saint-Etienne edged the remainder of the first half, seeing a penalty shout turned down when Daley Blind caught Jorginho with a trailing leg, while Henri Saivet blasted two attempts narrowly wide of the target.

Hamouma also saw his goal-bound shot blocked aside by Bailly as the opening 45 minutes transpired, moments before Monnet-Paquet's shot deflected off Chris Smalling and ended in the welcoming hands of stand-in keeper Sergio Romero - one of two changes from last time out, along with the addition of Marouane Fellaini in midfield.

United themselves had a couple of decent openings to extend their advantage, though, as Juan Mata and Martial both forced saves out of Ruffier in a lively encounter.

The second period began in a stop-start manner due to a succession of collisions, including a Martial elbow on Kevin Malcuit which did not look intentional.

Ruffier was by far the busier of the two keepers, denying Martial at the end of his latest mazy run after seeing Ibrahimovic's header ruled out for offside.

Paul Pogba, in direct competition with brother Florentin Pogba this evening, grew more into the match as he sent one marginally wide and then directed a header against the crossbar from close range.

A pivotal moment in the tie arrived 15 minutes from the end of the first leg, with Nolan Roux coming off the bench and lifting a shot over Romero but only on to the roof of the net, but Ibrahimovic made no mistake at the other end by converting from a similar range after Marcus Rashford's cutback was helped into his path.

Jesse Lingard blasted a shot wide as the final stages closed in, though the decisive moment did arrive 88 minutes into to match when Ibrahimovic was sent to the ground inside the box, before brushing himself down to complete his treble from the spot.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'
>
View our homepages for Eric Bailly, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Romain Hamouma, Anthony Martial, Stephane Ruffier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jordan Veretout, Daley Blind, Henri Saivet, Chris Smalling, Sergio Romero, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Kevin Malcuit, Paul Pogba, Florentin Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Nolan Roux, Jorginho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives Manchester United breathing space
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can still do better'
Jose Mourinho warns against complacencyEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upScholes urges Anthony Martial consistencyTeam News: Mkhitaryan misses out for Man UtdRedknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'
Valencia eyes fifth straight clean sheetPaul Scholes: 'United not far away'Scholes: 'Rooney could leave in summer'Napoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'Mourinho: 'Pogba's mother wants a draw'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Saint-Etienne News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives Manchester United breathing space
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Jose Mourinho warns against complacencyTeam News: Mkhitaryan misses out for Man UtdValencia eyes fifth straight clean sheetPogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'Galtier: 'Ibrahimovic like Cantona'
Florentin Pogba sends out warning to brotherFlorentin Pogba eager to face brother PaulHamouma relishing Man United clashMan United draw Saint-Etienne in EuropaDefender to return to Swansea in January?
> Saint-Etienne Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version