Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League last-32 second-leg tie between Saint-Etienne and Manchester United at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
The Reds Devils make the trip to France sitting comfortably on a 3-0 advantage from last week's reverse meeting at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.
It is the biggest lead held by United at the midway stage of a European knockout tie in more than 20 years, but they have an underwhelming record on French soil, winning just one of their last seven games.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
Christophe Galtier: "There is no need for hyper motivation. We have a huge but not insurmountable handicap. We will play in another big atmosphere. The stadium will be full. Besides, it's been nearly full since December. We must respect our public. It is impossible for us not to put out the best team possible for as long as there remains hope of qualification. In a game, anything can happen."
Jose Mourinho: "I played here with Porto and I came back later for Saint-Etienne versus Lyon. I know the stadium is more beautiful now but I know the stadium, I know the atmosphere, and I know that it will be amazing to play. Everyone likes that - I don't like to breathe the smoke, and I don't think the players like to breathe the smoke. So without smoke if possible, I want to enjoy the atmosphere, my players want to enjoy the atmosphere, and hopefully it's a very good match for everyone."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
SAINT-ETIENNE SUBS: Moulin, Lacroix, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Selnaes, Jorginho, Roux
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Martial, Rashford
SAINT-ETIENNE XI: Ruffier, Theophile-Catherine, Pogba, Perrin, Malcuit, Pajot, Saivet, Veretout, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Beric
MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic