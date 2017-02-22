It is the biggest lead held by United at the midway stage of a European knockout tie in more than 20 years, but they have an underwhelming record on French soil, winning just one of their last seven games.

1 min KICKOFF! Just the start home boss Galtier would have wanted, as Saivet gets high up the right and sends a shot on target - it looked to be creeping in, anyway - for Romero to easily keep out down low. More of that required!

4.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. This is a ground that United's England international defender Chris Smalling will be familiar with, having featured here in the goalless draw with Slovakia during Euro 2016. Great atmosphere around the ground, but can those home fans push their players over the line? © SilverHub

4.56pm PREDICTION! A few big days ahead for A few big days ahead for Manchester United , who follow up this Europa League tie with an EFL Cup final meeting against Southampton at Wembley. The hard work has already been done for the Red Devils, who hold a three-nil lead heading into this match, and I can only see them adding to that tally after naming a really strong starting lineup. United to win 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

4.54pm Opposition boss Galtier still hopeful of progressing through to the last 16, meanwhile, despite having a three-goal margin to overcome. An away goal would have made things interesting last week, but Saint-Etienne failed to take on of their few chances and now have a "huge but not insurmountable handicap" for this second leg. The opening stages of the match will be vital, but as pointed out a little earlier Les Verts do not tend to score goals in the first half of their European games.

4.52pm Mourinho a fan of this ground, then, but he admits that he dislikes the pyrotechnics beforehand. The hosts are in trouble with UEFA for letting off a number of smoke bombs prior last week's match at Old Trafford, with smoke making it tough to view the opening few minutes of the game. Those Les Verts fans have to make this venue as intimidating as possible this evening if they are to rattle United, though that said the visitors have played in more hostile venues.

4.50pm With kickoff at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard now exactly 10 minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Christophe Galtier: "There is no need for hyper motivation. We have a huge but not insurmountable handicap. We will play in another big atmosphere. The stadium will be full. Besides, it's been nearly full since December. We must respect our public. It is impossible for us not to put out the best team possible for as long as there remains hope of qualification. In a game, anything can happen." Jose Mourinho: "I played here with Porto and I came back later for Saint-Etienne versus Lyon. I know the stadium is more beautiful now but I know the stadium, I know the atmosphere, and I know that it will be amazing to play. Everyone likes that - I don't like to breathe the smoke, and I don't think the players like to breathe the smoke. So without smoke if possible, I want to enjoy the atmosphere, my players want to enjoy the atmosphere, and hopefully it's a very good match for everyone."

4.48pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! These two sides have met on three previous occasions in European competition, with their last encounter prior to last week coming in the Cup Winners' Cup double-header of 1977-78. The first leg of that first-round tie finished 1-1 here, but crowd trouble meant that the reverse fixture - which Manchester United won 2-0 - had to be played nearly 300 miles south of Old Trafford in Plymouth.

4.46pm Worryingly for the French outfit, just one of their last 10 Europa League goals have come in the first half of a match, while none have arrived prior to the 45th minute. If they are to pull off the unthinkable over the next couple of hours, they quite simply need to find a breakthrough goal early on to put just a little pressure on their opponents. A goal for United, though, and it really will be game over due to the away goals rule.

4.44pm Saint-Etienne, who also exited the French Cup at the hands of Auxerre recently, have now tasted defeat in five of their last six meetings with English opposition and conceded three goals or more in each of the last three; Ibrahimovic doing his part to prolong that agony six days ago. Galtier made it clear that he intended to field his best possible XI this evening, though, believing that by scoring the first goal it is game back on again.

4.42pm ASSE have collected just three points from the last nine on offer in Ligue 1, coming on the back of a fine run of form that saw them behind only Paris Saint-Germain and league leaders AS Monaco at the top of the form charts. They also looked strong in Europe prior to being heavily beaten by United, going 10 without defeat on the continent - their best run since 12 games between 2005-09 - and losing just two of their last 20.

4.40pm An extremely tough task for the French club to overcome this evening, then, and they also saw the gap on the top four in Ligue 1 open up at the weekend after losing 2-1 to Montpellier. Les Verts are still well positioned in fifth, one place better off than last season's final finish, but they are now four points adrift of Lyon and at risk of seeing the recent momentum built up slowly fade away in, as Sir Alex Ferguson coined it, the business end of the campaign.

4.38pm Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory in last week's first-leg tie at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick. That took the Swede's tally in games against Saint-Etienne to a career-high 17 in all, while also putting him alongside Anthony Martial as the Red Devils' joint-top scorer over the past two seasons - despite only being at the club for six months! © SilverHub

4.36pm This is United's biggest first-leg lead since beating Porto by four goals in the quarter-finals of the 1996-97 Champions League, which they followed up with a goalless draw in Portugal to cruise through. They have won just one of their last seven games on French soil, though, with five of those ending in draws, so they will be looking to put that stat to bed over the next couple of hours. A clean sheet for the Red Devils this evening will make it four on the bounce in Europe, meanwhile, which they last achieved in December 2013.

4.34pm DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have progressed from 18 of their last 19 European knockout ties after winning the first leg, the exception being in 2006-07 when being knocked out by AC Milan. By contrast, opponents Saint-Etienne last overturned a three-goal deficit in a Euro tie some 42 years ago - victory over Hadjuk Split in the second round of the European Cup seeing them through, where they lost to eventual champions Bayern Munich in the semis.

4.32pm Mourinho also had to fend off questions regarding the future of skipper Wayne Rooney in his pre-match press conference. The most damning aspect of the whole transfer affair is that United fans, in general, are not all that concerned about whether he stays or leaves. A great servant he may have been, recently racking up that 250th club-record goal at Stoke City, but should he depart for China next week it will not exactly weaken the Red Devils all that much.

4.30pm United's manager has shown his concern with regards to the congested fixture list but, as he himself rightly pointed out, a backlog of matches at this time of the season can only really be a good thing. Winning breeds confident and right now the Red Devils are still on course of a treble, while also looking in a good position to finish in the top four of the Premier League. It is difficult to ascertain what exactly a good season would be for Mourinho, but one trophy and a place in the Champions League next term would surely please the board.

4.28pm Mourinho's priority right now is to get through this match in France unscathed, ideally by keeping their unbeaten run going, before taking on Southampton at the weekend in the EFL Cup final. That competition is at the bottom of the pre-season targets, but it is a major honour nonetheless and it will do the club a world of good to get back into the swing of lifting silverware. They then face Bournemouth and Middlesbrough in the Premier League and Chelsea in the FA Cup, prior to a well deserved two week international break.

4.26pm United progressed through to the last eight of the FA Cup with that win over Blackburn at the weekend, sealed thanks to man of the moment Ibrahimovic from the bench, having previously brushed aside fellow Championship clubs Reading and Wigan Athletic. Not the toughest of runs, it is fair to say, but Mourinho's men now face the toughest possible task in the next round - a trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That is a mouth-watering tie for the neutral, and the mind games by Mourinho have already started.

4.24pm The Red Devils have recovered from what was a shaky start to life under Mourinho and have now won four games on the spin. Just one defeat in their last 24 overall, that coming against Hull City in the second leg of last month's EFL Cup semi final, has left them in a real strong position as we enter the final few month of the season. They may be sixth in the Premier League, as they have been sine November now, but just four points separate United and rivals Manchester City in second.

4.22pm A big chance for United to send out a further message this evening, then, as they look to sail through this last-32 tie and book their place in the next knockout round. The Red Devils are still battling on four fronts and this is a particularly pivotal week for them, with the first silverware of the season on the line on Sunday afternoon when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup final. With that in mind, it is a surprise to see such a strong team named this evening.

4.20pm Jose Mourinho has made six changes to the starting lineup that helped beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at the weekend, bringing his side in line to what can be considered Manchester United's strongest. Ander Herrera is absent through suspension, seeing his spot again taken by Marouane Fellaini, but it is otherwise a very strong team spearheaded by prolific striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Saint-Etienne make just the one change from the first leg, bringing fit-again Robert Beric in for Jorginho. © SilverHub

4.18pm Marcus Rashford's playing time has become a little more limited in recent weeks, although he did start through the middle at Blackburn a few days ago, while Anthony Martial and Jese Lingard still have work to do to fully win over Mourinho. It is always good to see a player of Bastian Schweinsteiger's quality on the bench, and I am sure plenty of United fans would have loved to have seen him in the side tonight in place of Fellaini. Les Verts have a number of Premier League-experienced players in their ranks, meanwhile, all three of whom start this evening.

4.16pm BENCH WATCH! SAINT-ETIENNE SUBS: Moulin, Lacroix, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Selnaes, Jorginho, Roux MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

4.14pm Florentin Pogba faces off against brother Paul for the second time, six days on from that previous tussle, making his 21st appearance of the campaign in all competitions. Henri Saviet also retains his place in the side after causing United a few problems last time out, coming close a number of times with wayward shots, while Nolan Roux - a scorer in the 2-1 defeat to Montpellier at the weekend - was lively in that Old Trafford tie but is only among the subs again.

4.12pm It is four changes in all from last week's reverse fixture, meanwhile, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ashley Young also coming in. In terms of the visitors, they make just the one alteration from that three-goal thrashing at Old Trafford - Jorginho being replaced by Robert Beric, who was included in Les Verts' squad six days ago for the first time in three months. Boss Christophe Galtier clearly happy enough with what he saw last time out, then, even if the tie is now massively in United's favour.

4.10pm Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata also come in from the win at Ewood Park three days ago, making this close to the Red Devils' strongest available side. Ander Herrera would usually take the position tonight occupied by Fellaini, but he is out through suspension, while Michael Carrick has shaken off his recent injury problem. The other notable absentees are Wayne Rooney, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, the latter of whom cannot even force his way into the squad for what is essentially a dead-rubber.

4.08pm Ibrahimovic scored his first hat-trick for the Red Devils in last week's 3-0 home win, taking him to 24 overall - the joint-most alongside Anthony Martial over the past two seasons, despite only joining last summer! Ibrahimovic's tally against Saint-Etienne also stands at 17 during his career, too, which is more than he has bagged - by quite some distance - than against any other side. Les Verts will be sick of the sight of him, particularly after what we saw on Thursday.

4.06pm To answer that previous poser, Mourinho has named a strong-looking United XI for this second leg. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was expected to sit this one out, having come off the bench to win last weekend's FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers, but he does not take too kindly to sitting on the bench and has been included in the starting lineup as one of six changes from last time out.

4.04pm TEAM NEWS! SAINT-ETIENNE XI: Ruffier, Theophile-Catherine, Pogba, Perrin, Malcuit, Pajot, Saivet, Veretout, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Beric MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

4.02pm United have Zlatan Ibrahimovic to thank for that, with the ex-Sweden international scoring all three goals in last Thursday's reverse meeting - his first treble for the Red Devils - to ensure that they have one foot in the last 16. It is not quite over just yet, so it will be interesting to see exactly what strength Jose Mourinho 's starting lineup will be this evening. Speaking of which, let us check out some confirmed team news...