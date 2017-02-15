General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Eric Bailly hails Manchester United backroom staff

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Eric Bailly pays tribute to Manchester United's backroom staff, in addition to head coach Jose Mourinho, for helping him settle into life at Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Eric Bailly has paid tribute to the Manchester United backroom staff, in addition to head coach Jose Mourinho, for helping him settle so quickly into life at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old joined Man United from Villarreal last summer and has been a revelation for the Premier League club this season - impressing in his 19 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg with Saint-Etienne on Thursday night, Bailly has revealed that the staff at Old Trafford are a key reason for his seamless transition to life in England.

"I'm surprised I got in the team so quickly but I'm really grateful for the backroom staff, the coaches and the fitness coaches, they've really helped me settle in, which has gone relatively smoothly," Bailly told reporters.

"I'm such a young player and I've managed to fight my way into the side and get the respect of the older players at the club. I was fortunate at the start of the season to get lots of game-time, that's been very beneficial to me but you never take it [position in team] for granted.

"What I've found different to other managers is the time he (Mourinho) takes to spend time with you individually, he looks at situations in games that happened and takes time to talk through stuff, it's something that's been really helpful for me. I think it's something which really helps me and his experience has been passed onto me."

Mourinho has already confirmed that Bailly will start the Saint-Etienne fixture alongside Chris Smalling in central defence, with Phil Jones still on the sidelines for the Red Devils.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'
>
View our homepages for Eric Bailly, Jose Mourinho, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba's mother wants a draw'
 Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Eric Bailly hails Manchester United backroom staff
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'
Mourinho 'concerned by fixture list'Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'Rooney misses training ahead of Europa tieJuan Mata wants to hit double figuresMourinho, Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks'
United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Griezmann admits doubts over PL moveMeunier: 'I would like to play in England'Man United, Liverpool 'scout Malcolm'Galtier: 'Ibrahimovic like Cantona'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version