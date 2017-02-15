Eric Bailly pays tribute to Manchester United's backroom staff, in addition to head coach Jose Mourinho, for helping him settle into life at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old joined Man United from Villarreal last summer and has been a revelation for the Premier League club this season - impressing in his 19 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg with Saint-Etienne on Thursday night, Bailly has revealed that the staff at Old Trafford are a key reason for his seamless transition to life in England.

"I'm surprised I got in the team so quickly but I'm really grateful for the backroom staff, the coaches and the fitness coaches, they've really helped me settle in, which has gone relatively smoothly," Bailly told reporters.

"I'm such a young player and I've managed to fight my way into the side and get the respect of the older players at the club. I was fortunate at the start of the season to get lots of game-time, that's been very beneficial to me but you never take it [position in team] for granted.

"What I've found different to other managers is the time he (Mourinho) takes to spend time with you individually, he looks at situations in games that happened and takes time to talk through stuff, it's something that's been really helpful for me. I think it's something which really helps me and his experience has been passed onto me."

Mourinho has already confirmed that Bailly will start the Saint-Etienne fixture alongside Chris Smalling in central defence, with Phil Jones still on the sidelines for the Red Devils.