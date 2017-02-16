Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Luke Shaw is not in his plans for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne.

It had been suggested that Shaw could feature in the European tie after struggling for league action in recent weeks, but Mourinho has confirmed that he will stick with the back four that faced Watford last weekend.

As a result, fit-again Marcos Rojo will be left on the bench, leaving Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Daley Blind as the defence that will take on the Ligue 1 side in Manchester.

"He's (Shaw) not playing tomorrow because my team is playing well and I'm happy with my back four and I'm going to repeat: Valencia, Bailly, Smalling and Daley Blind," Mourinho told reporters.

Out-of-favour Shaw, 21, has only started six Premier League matches for Man United this season, but has appeared six times in the club's three cup competitions this term.