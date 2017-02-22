Since the turn of the year, the Foxes have won just two of their 10 games in all competitions at a time where Sevilla sit just three points behind leaders Real Madrid in La Liga.

After winning last season's Premier League, Leicester were able to emerge victorious in a group including both Porto and Copenhagen, but their recent form has left them as huge underdogs against the 2016 Europa League winners.

36 min Drinkwater just had plenty of time and space in the centre of the park and because he was indecisive and no-one offered him a pass, he was forced to go backwards and the ball eventually went out of play. These two teams are several classes apart.

34 min We have barely seen anything from Vardy, Mahrez and Musa. In all fairness, they have been feeding on scraps but they are not contributing in any way whatsoever. The story of Leicester's season, I'm afraid.

30 min We are through half an hour of this match and Leicester are fortunate to be just the one goal down. That said, I don't think that they are going to be able to keep it down to just the one for too much longer. Sevilla are in total command.

26 min SHOT! Moments after the goal, Jovetic tried his luck from 40 yards and it nearly paid off as his shot was deflected on goal. It looked like it was going to loop over Schmeichel but he managed to tip the ball over the crossbar.

25 min It had been coming. Sarabia has been Sevilla's most dangerous player but I didn't expect him to score with a header. Escudero's cross from the left is superb and Sarabia is able to power a header into the far corner from 10 yards. It is unstoppable. Leicester really up against it.

25 min GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Leicester City (Sarabia)

22 min SAVE! Schmeichel is keeping Leicester on level terms. It's all too easy for Sevilla who manage to create a chance for Escudero on the edge of the penalty area but his low drive is brilliantly kept out by the Danish stopper.

18 min Almost a chance for Leicester and it nearly fell to Morgan, who got ahead of his defender in an attempt to get on the end of Albrighton's cross. However, he just fails to make contact and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

14 min MISS! Schmeichel makes the save! How big a moment could this be?! Morgan dived into a challenge in the penalty area and he upended Correa. It's a definite spot kick. However, Schmeichel guessed correctly and saved from Correa low down to his right.

13 min PENALTY TO SEVILLA!

12 min That said, the pressure is starting to come from the home side. A player almost gets a decisive flick at the front post from a corner before moments later, a cross from the right causes all kind of problems for the Leicester defence.

9 min Sevilla are still having the better of the action but to Leicester's credit, they are competing well. It's still very early days but they certainly look up for this match, as they should.

5 min SHOT! This is probably a bit too ambitious from Fuchs but I don't suppose you can blame him for shooting from 30 yards. Leicester probably won't get many attempts on goal all match. It goes harmlessly over.

3 min SHOT! It has been all Sevilla during these early stages and Sarabia attempts to surprise Schmeichel with a curling effort from the right flank but it lands on top of the net.

1 min Sevilla get us underway.

7.42pm It's time for the teams to make their way out at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The Leicester fans have travelled over in numbers but I'm sure that they are a little pessimistic ahead of this game.

7.34pm PREDICTION! As much as we would like to back Leicester tonight, we feel that this could be a long night for the Foxes. A 2-1, or even 3-1, defeat would represent success to a certain extent but goals have been a big problem for Ranieri and his players and that extravagant team selection could backfire and leave Sevilla to dominate. We think the home side will win 4-0.

7.31pm We've already touched upon the inclusions of Nzonzi, Nasri and Jovetic but let's take a more detailled look at their stats for the season. Former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder Nzonzi has made 30 starts in all competitions - which highlights his importance to this Sevilla team - while Nasri has also featured regularly, with three goals from 21 appearances. Jovetic only joined in January, but he already has three goals in seven matches to his name.

7.26pm You are probably aware of how Leicester came through their group against Porto, Copenhagen and Club Brugge respectively, but what about Sevilla? They were paired with Juventus, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb - which was a pretty tough group - but a goalless draw away at Juventus and a 1-0 win over Lyon set the tone and after back-to-back wins over Zagreb, it was basically job done. Juventus came away 3-1 winners when they visited Seville but a goalless draw in Lyon meant that Jorge Sampaoli's men finished three points clear in second place.

7.21pm This is what Ranieri has had to say ahead of the game. I think he understands that this could be a pivotal match in their seasons, for right or wrong reasons. CLAUDIO: "When you play in the #ucl, players are always focused. We're underdogs, but we're strong and want to show our football." #SevLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 22, 2017

CLAUDIO: "We want to make a good performance for our fans. We want to be positive, to try to score and to be concentrated." #SevLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 22, 2017



7.17pm I think this probably goes without saying, but this is Leicester's first ever meeting with Sevilla. However, Sevilla have had some tussles with English opposition over the years. Arguably the most famous came in May when the Spaniard outfit came back from a goal deficit to win the Europa League final against Liverpool. It marked the 10-year anniversary of their 4-0 thrashing of Middlesbrough in the final of the same competition.

7.13pm There are some familiar names in that Sevilla starting lineup, aren't there? Regular viewers of the Premier League will know of Steven Nzonzi, Samir Nasri and Stevan Jovetic, while Pablo Sarabia is another player that the Foxes will have to watch.

7.10pm SEVILLA SUBSTITUTES: Soria, Kranevitter, Carrico, Ibora, Vietto, Ben Yedder, Vazquez.

7.08pm SEVILLA XI: Sergio Rico, Rami, Lenglet, Escudero, Mariano, Nzonzi, Sarabia, Nasri, Vitolo, Jovetic, Correa

7.05pm It's fair to say that Ranieri has decided to throw caution to the wind and go for away goals. There had been the suggestion that Shinji Okazaki would play behind Jamie Vardy but instead, Riyad Mahrez and Ahmed Musa will make up a three-man attack. Wilfried Ndidi will also have a key part to play in the centre of midfield. The negative to deciding on such an attacking lineup is that there are no strikers on the bench. Both Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are still injured.

7.00pm LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray, Benalouane

6.59pm LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez, Vardy

6.57pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news from Seville. How has Ranieri decided to line up this evening?

6.55pm RESULT! The second leg of the Europa League tie between Saint-Etienne and Manchester United was taking place this evening, rather than Thursday, and United have completed a 4-0 aggregate win after claiming a 1-0 triumph in France. The second leg of the Europa League tie between Saint-Etienne and Manchester United was taking place this evening, rather than Thursday, and United have completed a 4-0 aggregate win after claiming a 1-0 triumph in France. Click here to have a read of our on-the-whistle report.

6.52pm Leicester were handed a favourable draw for the group stages and when they were paired with Sevilla in the last 16, it was considered a decent draw, all things considered. That said, Sevilla boast a formidable record at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and there is a feeling that Leicester are up against it to remain in the tie ahead of the second leg at the King Power Stadium.

6.49pm When Leicester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition, there was optimism emanating from their supporters and with the club a number of points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, why not? Ever since the 5-0 defeat to Porto on Matchday Six, Leicester have been seen as a sinking ship and with the club now in a battle for survival in the English top flight, manager Claudio Ranieri must now decide whether this competition is now a bonus or a distraction.