Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker doubts whether Luke Shaw has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has doubted whether Luke Shaw can forge a career at Old Trafford while Jose Mourinho is in charge of first-team affairs.

At the weekend, Mourinho insisted that Shaw, 21, still had a future at Man United despite his lack of football during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Portuguese once again omitted the full-back from his latest Europa League squad, however, despite the fact that Man United lead Saint-Etienne 3-0 ahead of the second leg of their last-32 tie.

Mourinho then hinted that Shaw was his fourth-choice left-back behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, and Parker has questioned whether the former Southampton youngster has a long-term future in Manchester.

"Is he a Mourinho defender? When you look at him attacking then I really don't know. You also wonder now if it's got a bit personal and too much has been said about Luke Shaw," the Manchester Evening News quotes Parker as saying.

"He has shown his discontent and to be a Mourinho player you have to show that you love him. He doesn't deserve it, but now every time he gets an opportunity he is under pressure.

"Every time he makes a mistake the camera will pan to Mourinho to get his reaction. It's a no-win scenario now when you come in from the cold because you have to hit the ground running. People forget how long you've been out for and whereas you used to get four or five games now you're judged on your first game back."

"Players are being given one game in 25 to prove a point but if you have a Ferrari in the garage you haven't used for twelve months you don't expect it to go from nought to sixty in three seconds straight away, you expect it to chug a bit."

Mourinho has consistently said that Shaw needs to 'work harder' in a bid to regain a spot in his plans.