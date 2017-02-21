Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suggests that out-of-favour defender Luke Shaw is currently his fourth-choice left-back.

At the weekend, Mourinho insisted that Shaw, 21, still had a future at Man United despite his lack of football during the 2016-17 campaign.

It had been expected that the England international would be involved in Wednesday's Europa League last-32 second leg against Saint-Etienne, but the defender was once again omitted from the squad.

When questioned on Shaw's absence, Mourinho suggested that the full-back needed to 'work harder' in a bid to move ahead of Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian in the pecking order.

"Because I am playing with Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Darmian. They are playing the way I like a full-back to play and Luke has to wait for his chance knowing I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players it is not cheap, it is expensive," Mourinho told reporters.

"They have to work hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait. In this moment, he is behind the others. Potentially, he has many things that I like."

Shaw joined Man United in a £30m deal from Southampton in the summer of 2014.