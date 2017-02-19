Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Luke Shaw's future is at Old Trafford, despite the left-back's struggles this season.

Shaw, 21, has only made one Red Devils appearance in 2017 and has struggled to make the bench in recent months after falling out of favour.

Mourinho, however, has claimed that the full-back is still dealing with the aftermath of his double leg break from last season and needs to be given time to fully recover on both a physical and mental level.

"He had a very ugly injury, really, really ugly. Not just from the physical point of view, but also by the mental impact. So this season he has had a couple of small injuries and he needs to adapt," Mourinho told reporters.

"He knows what I like in a defender, he knows that I like stability, that I don't like mistakes, that for me it is to trust a player totally and he has to work to get it.

"And when he is on the pitch again he has to try to give me that step by step because he is still only a young player, sometimes people forget he is only a young player with a lot to learn but I like the player and I like the boy. No, he will be here for sure, that is out of the question."

Shaw could be involved when Man United visit Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.