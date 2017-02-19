General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho insists Luke Shaw has Manchester United future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Luke Shaw's future is at Old Trafford, despite the left-back's struggles this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Luke Shaw's future is at Old Trafford, despite continuing to overlook the England international.

Shaw, 21, has only made one Red Devils appearance in 2017 and has struggled to make the bench in recent months after falling out of favour.

Mourinho, however, has claimed that the full-back is still dealing with the aftermath of his double leg break from last season and needs to be given time to fully recover on both a physical and mental level.

"He had a very ugly injury, really, really ugly. Not just from the physical point of view, but also by the mental impact. So this season he has had a couple of small injuries and he needs to adapt," Mourinho told reporters.

"He knows what I like in a defender, he knows that I like stability, that I don't like mistakes, that for me it is to trust a player totally and he has to work to get it.

"And when he is on the pitch again he has to try to give me that step by step because he is still only a young player, sometimes people forget he is only a young player with a lot to learn but I like the player and I like the boy. No, he will be here for sure, that is out of the question."

Shaw could be involved when Man United visit Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Smalling hoping for Ibrahimovic stay
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Team News: Marcus Rashford given centre-forward role for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Report: Jose Mourinho to be offered new five-year Manchester United contract
Mourinho insists Shaw has United futureOxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Man United?Smalling hoping for Ibrahimovic stayMourinho: 'Pogba will seem cheap soon'Rojo: 'Man United fans drive us forward'
Robson hails "terrific" IbrahimovicBrown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'Wayne Rooney to leave United this month?Mourinho: 'Managers must respect FA Cup'Scholes urges United to target Toni Kroos
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand