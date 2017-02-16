Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Christophe Galtier: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic like Eric Cantona'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Saint-Etienne boss Christophe Galtier compares Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Red Devils legend Eric Cantona.
By , European Football Editor
Saint-Etienne boss Christophe Galtier has compared Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Red Devils legend Eric Cantona.

Galtier, who is a close friend of Cantona having grown up with the former Man United number seven, will take his Saint-Etienne team to Manchester on Thursday in the last-32 stage of the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic is once again expected to lead the line for Man United, with the Frenchman hoping to add to the 20 goals that he has managed following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Galtier has claimed that he 'loves players with big personalities', comparing Ibrahimovic to Cantona, and is relishing the chance to take on the experienced Swede once again.

"He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived - it was blah, blah, blah... goal, goal, goal," Galtier told The Telegraph.

"I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, 'OK, I said it.'

"But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals. He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that's why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona."

Saint-Etienne will travel to Man United for the first leg on Thursday night, before welcoming Jose Mourinho's side to France for the reverse match on February 22.

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version