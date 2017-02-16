Saint-Etienne boss Christophe Galtier compares Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Red Devils legend Eric Cantona.

Saint-Etienne boss Christophe Galtier has compared Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Red Devils legend Eric Cantona.

Galtier, who is a close friend of Cantona having grown up with the former Man United number seven, will take his Saint-Etienne team to Manchester on Thursday in the last-32 stage of the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic is once again expected to lead the line for Man United, with the Frenchman hoping to add to the 20 goals that he has managed following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Galtier has claimed that he 'loves players with big personalities', comparing Ibrahimovic to Cantona, and is relishing the chance to take on the experienced Swede once again.

"He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived - it was blah, blah, blah... goal, goal, goal," Galtier told The Telegraph.

"I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, 'OK, I said it.'

"But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals. He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that's why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona."

Saint-Etienne will travel to Man United for the first leg on Thursday night, before welcoming Jose Mourinho's side to France for the reverse match on February 22.