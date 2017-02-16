Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the first-leg meeting between Manchester United and Saint-Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League.
The Red Devils face a run of four games in the space of 10 days, including a double-header in Europe's secondary competition against France's most-successful side.
United have lost just one of their last 22 games in all competitions and have gone 14 without defeat at Old Trafford on the continental stage, while Les Verts - fifth in Ligue 1 - topped their qualifying group as one of a few unbeaten sides.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds at the Theatre of Dreams with our extensive updates below.
Jose Mourinho: "We cannot chose competitions at Manchester United, we know our situation is really complicated. We know that the Europa League is also a competition where we play on Thursday and then makes it even more difficult with the accumulation of FA Cup and League Cup games and the match postponement. If we progress we will be in trouble come May. But we cannot choose and we play competition to win. It's also a good way to give the team experience and international experience is always a plus.
Christophe Galtier: "For me, Manchester United is the biggest club in the world. It's like a mountain. Mont Blanc. Himalayas. Big, big gap between Manchester and us. But I have my plan. Our objective is to still have hope for the game here [the second leg]. They will want to make the difference in the first game. They will want to finish it. I watch many games. It was difficult for them at the beginning of the season but now they are a strong team, a strong team physically as well, big, with a big organisation."
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: De Gea, Darmian, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Young, Rashford
SAINT-ETIENNE SUBS: Moulin, Selnaes, Lacroix, Roux, Lemoine, Pierre-Gabriel, Beric
MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic
SAINT-ETIENNE XI: Ruffier; Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba; Jorginho, Veretout, Pajot, Saivet; Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet