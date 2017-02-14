Marcus Rashford is 'completely happy' at Manchester United despite suggestions of the contrary, according to a report.

On Tuesday morning, it was claimed that Rashford felt that he had gone 'backwards' under Jose Mourinho this season after being forced to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the centre-forward position.

It was also suggested that the teenager did not want to open talks over a new and improved contract with the Red Devils because he is unhappy with his current position in the team.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, such reports of unhappiness are false and Rashford, who signed a new long-term deal last summer, is pleased with his progression under Mourinho.

The England international has made 20 Premier League appearances for Man United this season - 10 of which have been starts - while he has also appeared on seven occasions in the club's three cup competitions this term.