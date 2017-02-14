New Transfer Talk header

Marcus Rashford unhappiness reports 'false'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Marcus Rashford is 'completely happy' at Manchester United despite suggestions of the contrary, according to a report.
Marcus Rashford is reportedly 'completely happy' at Manchester United, despite suggestions that the 19-year-old is currently frustrated with life at Old Trafford.

On Tuesday morning, it was claimed that Rashford felt that he had gone 'backwards' under Jose Mourinho this season after being forced to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the centre-forward position.

It was also suggested that the teenager did not want to open talks over a new and improved contract with the Red Devils because he is unhappy with his current position in the team.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, such reports of unhappiness are false and Rashford, who signed a new long-term deal last summer, is pleased with his progression under Mourinho.

The England international has made 20 Premier League appearances for Man United this season - 10 of which have been starts - while he has also appeared on seven occasions in the club's three cup competitions this term.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rashford considering Man United future?
