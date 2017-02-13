New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives little away on Manchester United future

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that "nothing is done" with regards to his Manchester United future, but hints at having fulfilled the criteria needed to extend his contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that "nothing is done" with regards to his Manchester United future, but suggests that he has fulfilled the criteria needed to extend his contract.

The 35-year-old arrived in the summer on a one-year deal with the option of another season, and has impressed by scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

On Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho suggested that Ibrahimovic would still be at Old Trafford for the 2017-18 campaign, but the Swede revealed little on the situation.

Asked if he has triggered the extension clause with goals and appearances, the veteran striker told Sky Sports News: "Something like that. I have to score 100 goals.

"The option is already fulfilled. But there's nothing done yet. From my side, we'll wait and see. Let's see what happens."

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the most illustrious clubs in the world including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian trio of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic: 'Man United can win three trophies'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Watford - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives little away on Manchester United future
Mourinho wants Shaw to be patientIbrahimovic: 'Man United can win three trophies'Florentin Pogba eager to face brother PaulMata hails "terrific" MartialMourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'
Mourinho: 'Martial deserved chance'Mata: 'United going in right direction'Result: Anthony Martial stars in Man United winTeam News: Martial, Blind in for UnitedMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version