Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that "nothing is done" with regards to his Manchester United future, but suggests that he has fulfilled the criteria needed to extend his contract.

The 35-year-old arrived in the summer on a one-year deal with the option of another season, and has impressed by scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

On Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho suggested that Ibrahimovic would still be at Old Trafford for the 2017-18 campaign, but the Swede revealed little on the situation.

Asked if he has triggered the extension clause with goals and appearances, the veteran striker told Sky Sports News: "Something like that. I have to score 100 goals.

"The option is already fulfilled. But there's nothing done yet. From my side, we'll wait and see. Let's see what happens."

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the most illustrious clubs in the world including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian trio of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.