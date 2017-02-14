Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his Manchester United future by stalling talks over a new deal.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly stalled in talks over a new deal at Manchester United because he is concerned about what the future holds for him.

The 19-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020 after he penned fresh terms not long after Jose Mourinho was appointed as manager.

According to The Times, though, Rashford is not yet committing to another deal and believes that he has gone 'backwards' under Mourinho having been continually farmed out to the left side of attack, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic regularly occupying the spot up front.

The England international has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, but has played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League on just five occasions this season.

In addition, Mourinho has only used Rashford in the leading attacking role four times this season.