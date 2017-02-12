General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can win three trophies'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that, even if they discount the Premier League title, Manchester United are more than capable of lifting three trophies this season.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 17:52 UK

The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League table and boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that first-placed Chelsea will be nigh-on impossible to dislodge from the top spot.

However, the veteran Swede believes that, even if the league title is a tall order, Man United are still hoping to finish with more silverware than their rivals.

"We just need to keep going," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News. "We want to go through the Europa League and we have a good game at home against Saint-Etienne. From five trophies this season, we have won one (the Community Shield) and we are still in four.

"I think from the four teams in front, only one will become champions. The rest will not get a trophy, but we have one and we can get our second one (the EFL Cup), and we are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don't become champions in the Premier League, at least we can try and win two or three trophies."

Man United will face Saint-Etienne over two legs in February, as well as visiting Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup and facing Southampton at Wembley in the EFL Cup final, before resuming their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on March 4.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
