Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims that Chelsea have built up an unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League, thanks in large to 'a very good defence'

Jose Mourinho has again stressed that Manchester United are out of the Premier League title race, despite seeing his side prolong their unbeaten run to 16 games.

The Red Devils beat Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to temporarily move into the top five, courtesy of goals from Juan Mata and star man Anthony Martial.

United soon dropped back down to sixth following Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur, though, and Mourinho does not expect former club Chelsea - who have a nine point lead over the chasing pack with a game in hand - to drop too many points between now and the end of the season.

Asked if United have any hope of catching the Blues, Mourinho told Sky Sports News: "Honestly I don't think so. Why? Because Chelsea are a very good defensive team, they defend very well and defend with lots of players, very good players, and are very well organised.

"I think in this situation, a very defensive team wins the title with counter-attack goals, set pieces goals, and individual goals from talented players. So I don't think they're going to let it slip. But football is football, you never know."

United, whose last league defeat came at the hands of runaway leaders Chelsea in October, do not return to top-flight action until March 4 due to cup commitments.