Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mane (16', 18')
Henderson (52'), Matip (56'), Milner (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Heung-min (28'), Kane (67'), Winks (71'), Dier (78'), Alderweireld (83')

Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane scores two goals in quick succession to help Liverpool to a straightforward 2-0 win over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 19:41 UK

Liverpool have defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield to pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 and climb back into the top four.

The Reds, with just one win in 10 overall this calendar year prior to this victory on home soil, had two first-half goals from Sadio Mane to thank for the three points.

Tottenham's third loss of the season, each coming away to a top-four rival, seemed inevitable after a quarter of the match as they badly struggled to recover and were justifiably beaten for the first time in 14 games.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017© SilverHub

Tottenham struggled to grab any sort of foothold on the match in the opening 45 minutes, in fact, and they were two down in the space of 138 first-half seconds.

A nice reverse pass from Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield allowed Mane to chase down the ball, and he kept his nerve and composure to mark his first Anfield start of 2017 with a big strike for his side.

The second was a similarly sloppy one for the visitors to concede, as Eric Dier was this time caught napping on the ball and made to pay by an up-for-it Mane.

The Senegalese initially opted to lay it off to Adam Lallana, who was kept out by Hugo Lloris, while James Milner also failed to find a way past the Frenchman from the follow-up attempt.

Joel Matip and Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017© SilverHub

The loose ball fell nicely to Mane to blast home his second, though, as Spurs shipped two goals inside the opening 20 minutes - as many as they had in the same timeframe in their previous 24 games.

Liverpool were not content with just the two goals, sensing that the Lilywhites still had more mistakes in them, with deputy left-back Ben Davies in particular struggling as his flank was left exposed by attack-minded midfielder Son Heung-min.

Mane was denied a hat-trick by Lloris 23 minutes in from a bullet drive towards the corner, just moments after picking out the side-netting when again played through on goal.

Harry Kane and Lucas Leiva in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017© SilverHub

Spurs were failing to lean their lessons, seeing Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva both squander chances in a one-sided first half on Merseyside, with the visitors' only opening seeing Son blocked by the legs of an otherwise untested Simon Mignolet.

Mauricio Pochettino would no doubt have used half time to remind his players that they recovered from two down to rescue a 2-2 draw with Manchester City less than a month ago, but there was no sign of a repeat as the chances simply did not arrive in the quietest of second halves.

Liverpool were happy to sit back a little more, while at the same time winning most of the midfield battles, though it took until Joel Matip's header on the 70-minute mark for the next attempt to arrive.

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017© SilverHub

Coutinho sent a shot wide from 25 yards out soon after, as Liverpool's impressive run against top-half sides - standing at six wins and five draws from 12 games prior to today - looked set to continue.

That proved to be the case as Spurs, who had the chance to claw within six points of leaders Chelsea with victory here, failed to muster a single attempt on target in the second half to surely see their hopes of top-flight silverware come to an end.

Read Next:
Read Next:
Klopp undecided on goalkeeper change
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
