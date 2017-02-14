Gary Neville believes that Anthony Martial can become a "star" at Manchester United as long as he grasps the chances that are offered to him.

Gary Neville has claimed that Anthony Martial can become a "star" at Manchester United as long as he grasps the opportunities that come his way.

The Frenchman has had an inconsistent run in Jose Mourinho's team, being left out of a handful of matchday squads entirely.

On Saturday, though, the 21-year-old was handed a starting spot and it was a positive showing from the forward as he scored one goal and made another in a 2-0 victory over Watford.

"He did really well. It's a good start for him in terms of the rest of the season," Neville said during Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "United have got a lot of games, he is going to get football and the fans love him.

"The manager has given him a chance. Go for it. It can be the best club in the world for you to play at and make you into a star. I think he has just got to recognise that."

Martial scored 11 Premier League goals in his debut season at United after joining from AS Monaco for £36m in the summer of 2015.