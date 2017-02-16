Florentin Pogba is willing to put team before family when Saint-Etienne face Manchester United this week, claiming that he will happily foul brother Paul.

Saint-Etienne defender Florentin Pogba has admitted that he will do all he possibly can to stop brother Paul Pogba from making an impact in his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United.

The siblings face off at Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the first knockout stage of the competition, before locking horns again in the reverse fixture in France six days later.

Florentin has already talked of his pride at facing off against his younger brother, but he is refusing to go lightly on the world's most expensive midfielder as his team comes first.

"We're both determined players." he told Telefoot. "If he's on a run, and I have to tackle him, I'll tackle him. I'm not going to knock him out. But if I have to foul him, I'll do it."

Saint-Etienne sit in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table, one point outside a European spot, while United are sixth in the Premier League.