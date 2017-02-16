Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Florentin Pogba sends out warning to brother Paul ahead of Europa League clash

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Florentin Pogba is willing to put team before family when Saint-Etienne face Manchester United this week, claiming that he will happily foul brother Paul.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Saint-Etienne defender Florentin Pogba has admitted that he will do all he possibly can to stop brother Paul Pogba from making an impact in his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United.

The siblings face off at Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the first knockout stage of the competition, before locking horns again in the reverse fixture in France six days later.

Florentin has already talked of his pride at facing off against his younger brother, but he is refusing to go lightly on the world's most expensive midfielder as his team comes first.

"We're both determined players." he told Telefoot. "If he's on a run, and I have to tackle him, I'll tackle him. I'm not going to knock him out. But if I have to foul him, I'll do it."

Saint-Etienne sit in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table, one point outside a European spot, while United are sixth in the Premier League.

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Read Next:
Florentin Pogba eager to face brother Paul
>
View our homepages for Florentin Pogba, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
 St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Florentin Pogba sends out warning to brother Paul ahead of Europa League clash
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Selling Juan Mata last summer was not an option'
Mourinho wants Shaw to be patientIbrahimovic coy on Man United futureIbrahimovic: 'Man United can win three trophies'Florentin Pogba eager to face brother PaulMata hails "terrific" Martial
Mourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'Mourinho: 'Martial deserved chance'Mata: 'United going in right direction'Result: Anthony Martial stars in Man United winTeam News: Martial, Blind in for United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Saint-Etienne News
St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Florentin Pogba sends out warning to brother Paul ahead of Europa League clash
 St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Florentin Pogba looking forward to "dream" of facing brother Paul
 St Etienne's French midfielder Romain Hamouma reacts after scoring an equalizer during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Monaco (ASM) on November 9, 2014
Romain Hamouma relishing Manchester United clash
Man United draw Saint-Etienne in EuropaDefender to return to Swansea in January?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsSaint-Etienne sign Villa's Veretout on loanHenri Saivet joins Saint-Etienne on loan
Result: Saint-Etienne climb up to fifthResult: Ibrahimovic fires PSG 24 points clearTabanou heads back to Saint-EtienneSaint-Etienne eye Chelsea's Loic RemyResult: Edinson Cavani strike sees PSG advance
> Saint-Etienne Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version