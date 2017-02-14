AS Monaco full-back Fabinho favours a move to Manchester City over the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona, claims his father Joao.

Fabinho, 23, was strongly linked with a move to Man United last summer, but ultimately put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with his Ligue 1 club.

The right-back's father has revealed that both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Barcelona have been "in talks" to sign the Brazilian, but the defender favours a move to the blue half of Manchester over the Red Devils.

"We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona," Joao told J+1. "We like Manchester United and [Jose] Mourinho's work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City."

Fabinho has scored five times in 24 Ligue 1 appearances for table-topping Monaco this season, while he also appeared five times in his club's Champions League group-stage campaign.