Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Malcuit (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (17')
Bailly (60')
Bailly (63')

Henrikh Mkhitaryan taken off injured for Manchester United

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan limps off in the first half of his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne, just four days before the EFL Cup final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has limped off early in his side's Europa League last 32 second leg against Saint-Etienne this evening.

The Armenian opened the scoring on the night with a delicate finish from Juan Mata's cross in the 16th minute, putting United into a commanding 4-0 aggregate lead at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

However, the team's joy soon turned to concern when Mkhitaryan was forced off just nine minutes later, being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

The 28-year-old appeared to tweak a muscle during the action, although neither the identity nor severity of the injury were immediately clear.

Mkhitaryan's withdrawal will be a concern for manager Jose Mourinho, with United due to take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

