Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan limps off in the first half of his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne, just four days before the EFL Cup final.

The Armenian opened the scoring on the night with a delicate finish from Juan Mata's cross in the 16th minute, putting United into a commanding 4-0 aggregate lead at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

However, the team's joy soon turned to concern when Mkhitaryan was forced off just nine minutes later, being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

The 28-year-old appeared to tweak a muscle during the action, although neither the identity nor severity of the injury were immediately clear.

Mkhitaryan's withdrawal will be a concern for manager Jose Mourinho, with United due to take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.