Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Wayne Rooney doubtful for EFL Cup final due to tooth surgery?

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho reveals that he "does not know" whether Wayne Rooney will be fit to feature against Southampton, having reportedly undergone a root canal operation.
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Wayne Rooney could reportedly miss out on playing a part in Manchester United's EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton after undergoing a root canal operation.

The 31-year-old is said to have had surgery during the weekend in an attempt to rectify the long-standing issue, seeing him sit out the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Rooney has been used sparingly by boss Jose Mourinho over the past three months, but he has contributed two goals in his last seven outings and would have been among the Red Devils' subs at Wembley next Sunday.

According to the Daily Star, that may not be possible as he is now recovering from the operation, while Phil Jones and Michael Carrick are also understood to be in a race against time after missing training on Monday.

Asked about Rooney's prospects of featuring in next week's showpiece final, Mourinho told reporters: "I don't know about Rooney for Sunday."

United are still battling on four fronts this term after beating Blackburn to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.

