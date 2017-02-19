Marcus Rashford starts at centre-forward for Manchester United in Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie away to Blackburn Rovers.

Marcus Rashford will start at centre-forward for Manchester United in Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie away to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped to the bench for the Premier League side, meaning that Rashford is given the chance to impress in his preferred position, while a speedy attack also includes Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian start in the two full-back positions for the Red Devils, leaving Luke Shaw on the bench, alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger.

As for Blackburn, Danny Graham will again lead the line for the Championship side, while Marvin Emnes and Liam Feeney both come into the team after appearing off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday during the week.

Hope Akpan, however, misses out through suspension, allowing Craig Conway to come into the XI.

Blackburn Rovers: Steele, Greer, Williams, Lowe, Feeney, Graham, Mulgrew, Emnes, Guthrie, Lenihan, Conway

Subs: Raya, Stokes, Hendrie, Nyambe, Tomlinson, Mahoney, Brown

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.