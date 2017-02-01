Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho: 'We need to beat Hull City'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that his team "need to win" Wednesday's Premier League clash at home to Hull City.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has spoken of the importance for his team to collect all three points from Wednesday night's Premier League clash against Hull City.

The Red Devils have drawn their last two in the league, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hull when they travelled to the KCOM Stadium in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final last week.

Mourinho has insisted that his team "need to win the match" and has revealed that the likes of Antonio Valencia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will all return to the first XI after missing Sunday's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

"We need to win the match. We always play a full strength team, it depends on the way you look at it but we always try to have a strong team," Mourinho told reporters.

"Of course, we have had some players that didn't play the last match, some players with a lot of matches played already, like Valencia, Ibra, Pogba. Some of these players with lot of matches they didn't play but will play tomorrow."

Mourinho, during the same press conference, also confirmed that neither Ashley Young nor Wayne Rooney would be leaving Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
