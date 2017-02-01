Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that his team "need to win" Wednesday's Premier League clash at home to Hull City.

The Red Devils have drawn their last two in the league, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hull when they travelled to the KCOM Stadium in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final last week.

Mourinho has insisted that his team "need to win the match" and has revealed that the likes of Antonio Valencia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will all return to the first XI after missing Sunday's FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic.

"We need to win the match. We always play a full strength team, it depends on the way you look at it but we always try to have a strong team," Mourinho told reporters.

"Of course, we have had some players that didn't play the last match, some players with a lot of matches played already, like Valencia, Ibra, Pogba. Some of these players with lot of matches they didn't play but will play tomorrow."

Mourinho, during the same press conference, also confirmed that neither Ashley Young nor Wayne Rooney would be leaving Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.