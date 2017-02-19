Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers
1-1
Manchester United
Graham (17')
Rashford (27')

Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Sports Mole's brings you live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round clash between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 16:47 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has recently spoken about the high workload of his squad and that continues with a North-West derby at Ewood Park this afternoon.

United have reached this stage of the competition with 4-0 victories over both Reading and Wigan Athletic and they will be aiming for a third successive one-sided triumph this afternoon.

Blackburn are struggling at the second tier, but they have progressed through to the last 16 with wins over Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool.


31 minThere is a break in play as Emnes receives some attention for a knock but it's what Blackburn need at this stage. United have upped things since falling behind and it feels just a matter of time before they net a second.

27 minIt had been coming, but you will struggle to see worse defending all weekend. Mkhitaryan's ball is excellent and Rashford is composure-personified as he takes the ball around Steele and slots into an empty net but there was a 30-yard gap in the centre of Blackburn's defence.

27 minGOAL! Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Manchester United (Rashford)

26 minSHOT! It's Mkhitaryan's turn to try his luck but he fires his shot from 25 yards just wide of the target. It's been a positive response from United but they remain a goal down.

24 minCHANCE! Conceding that goal has sparked United into life and Steele is forced into action again. The ball fell invitingly for Herrera just inside the penalty area but his well-struck shot was straight at the goalkeeper and he was able to palm the ball away.

21 minCHANCE! Lingard shouldn't be winning headers from a set piece but he does so here. Herrera's delivery finds the Englishman at the back post but he mistimes his header and Steele is able to claim.

17 minWow! Blackburn take the lead and it's a superb goal from Graham. Emnes has been impressive in these opening stages and after a sharp turn to deceive his marker, he slid a pass through to Graham who fired into the far corner from around 14 yards out. It's a terrific finish and a goal they deserve.

17 minGOAL! Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Manchester United (Graham)

15 minSAVE! Blackburn are growing into this and Emnes forces the first save of the afternoon out of Romero. It was a stinging, swerving effort from just under 25 yards but the goalkeeper was able to punch clear.

12 minThere's not a whole lot happening at the moment. United are having the greater possession but their work in the final third isn't at the level it should be. Blackburn are looking very compact and right now, it's not suiting Mourinho's men.

8 minUnited are used to having Ibrahimovic remain a central position but United aren't getting that with Rashford so far. He's showing a willingness to come short or go out wide and it's not really suiting his side.

5 minGood response from Blackburn, who enjoy some joy in the right corner and manage to get the ball into the penalty area, but Romero is able to claim comfortably enough.

3 minUnited are already into their rhythm here. Blackburn aren't showing too much ambition in these early stages and you can;t blame them. United have only suffered one defeat in their last 23 matches. No chances to speak of so far.

1 minUnited get us underway.

4.14pmThe two teams have made their way out at a rather gloomy Ewood Park. It's nice to see a bigger than normal crowd at the home of Rovers. It's not often the majority of seats are filled these days due to the current conflict with the owners.

4.08pmPREDICTION! We are naturally going to back a Manchester United victory this afternoon, but by how many? We think they will run out comfortable 3-0 winners, with a number of players keen to make an impression ahead of next weekend's EFL Cup final. It's a big afternoon for the likes of Lingard, Martial and Rashford.

4.04pmBlackburn head into this match having won just two of their last seven matches but those two victories were in high-profile matches at home. They have recorded 1-0 wins against Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers so while they are obviously up against it this afternoon, they at least know how to grind out results in front of their own supporters.

4.00pmA quick reminder that the draw for the quarter-finals will be held at the conclusion of this game. It has been taking place on Monday evenings throughout the season but for whatever reason, it will take place at around 6.30pm, BST. Not long to wait for Lincoln's supporters, and Sutton United will be aware of their reward should they cause the monumental upset against Arsenal.

3.56pmRESULT! The full-time whistle has gone at White Hart Lane and Spurs have completed a 3-0 win over Fulham. It's an important win for Mauricio Pochettino after their dismal performances against both Liverpool and Gent. Click here to read our on-the-whistle report.

3.52pmIt's been over two decades since these two teams did battle over the Premier League title - makes you feel old, doesn't it! We all know that United have continued to enjoy huge success since 1995 but for Blackburn, they have never came close to repeating that famous triumph. They had a few sixth-place finishes in the years that followed, but they have also suffered two relegations and it's difficult to see when they will ever return to the top flight, especially under the current ownership.

3.48pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 113th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with United having 51 wins to their name in comparison to 32 victories for Blackburn. It's been almost five years since the clubs locked horns, however, while the last FA Cup encounter came all the way back in 1985!

3.44pmYesterday was a special day of FA Cup action. While it was not too much of a surprise that League One Millwall defeated Leicester City, there was a monumental upset at Turf Moor as non-league Lincoln City recorded a dramatic win over Burnley. It's a result which will live long in the memory and leaves the National League outfit just one game away from an occasion at Wembley Stadium.

There's was plenty of reaction to that game, and the other fixtures from yesterday, so if you fancy some pre-match reading, click here.


3.40pmLATEST! There has been another goal in the game at Craven Cottage and Harry Kane has his hat-trick! It's a goal with has given Spurs a 3-0 lead and they will be heading through to the quarter-finals. Remember that you can follow the game in West London with our live commentary.

3.37pmThe Blackburn team news is finally in and Owen Coyle hasn't caused too many surprises with his team selection. There had been the possibility of Wes Brown been included from the start against his former side but he is only named on the substitutes' bench. Marvin Emnes makes his first appearance from the start since he rejoined Blackburn on loan from Swansea.

3.33pmBLACKBURN ROVERS SUBSTITUTES: Raya, Stokes, Hendrie, Nyambe, Tomlinson, Mahoney, Brown.

3.32pmBLACKBURN ROVERS XI: Steele, Greer, Williams, Lowe, Feeney, Graham, Mulgrew, Emnes, Guthrie, Lenihan, Conway

3.29pmWe are still awaiting confirmation of the Blackburn team news so let's talk about the United side, which includes Rashford in a central-attacking position with Zlatan Ibrahimovic being demoted to the bench. Sergio Romero starts in goal with Ashley Young getting the nod at right-back, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recalled further forward. Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger both feature on the bench.

3.25pmMANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Henderson, Bailly, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic

3.25pmMANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Rashford

3.23pmRight then, let's crack on with the team news from Ewood Park. Unsurprisingly, Mourinho has made alterations...

3.22pmBefore we get onto the team news, let me bring you an update of the game at Craven Cottage, where Tottenham Hotspur currently lead Fulham by two goals to nil. There's still just under 30 minutes left in that tie so if you want to follow the closing stages, click here to access our live commentary.

3.19pmAfter the thrills and spills of yesterday, the fifth round is approaching a conclusion but Manchester United and Arsenal both need to try to book their place in the quarter-finals. United and Jose Mourinho will have every expectancy of reaching the last eight but their focus will have only been sharpened by the exploits of Lincoln City and Millwall against Premier League opposition.

3.16pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
expand