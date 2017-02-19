Blackburn are struggling at the second tier, but they have progressed through to the last 16 with wins over Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool.

United have reached this stage of the competition with 4-0 victories over both Reading and Wigan Athletic and they will be aiming for a third successive one-sided triumph this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has recently spoken about the high workload of his squad and that continues with a North-West derby at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United .

31 min There is a break in play as Emnes receives some attention for a knock but it's what Blackburn need at this stage. United have upped things since falling behind and it feels just a matter of time before they net a second.

27 min It had been coming, but you will struggle to see worse defending all weekend. Mkhitaryan's ball is excellent and Rashford is composure-personified as he takes the ball around Steele and slots into an empty net but there was a 30-yard gap in the centre of Blackburn's defence.

27 min GOAL! Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Manchester United (Rashford)

26 min SHOT! It's Mkhitaryan's turn to try his luck but he fires his shot from 25 yards just wide of the target. It's been a positive response from United but they remain a goal down.

24 min CHANCE! Conceding that goal has sparked United into life and Steele is forced into action again. The ball fell invitingly for Herrera just inside the penalty area but his well-struck shot was straight at the goalkeeper and he was able to palm the ball away.

21 min CHANCE! Lingard shouldn't be winning headers from a set piece but he does so here. Herrera's delivery finds the Englishman at the back post but he mistimes his header and Steele is able to claim.

17 min Wow! Blackburn take the lead and it's a superb goal from Graham. Emnes has been impressive in these opening stages and after a sharp turn to deceive his marker, he slid a pass through to Graham who fired into the far corner from around 14 yards out. It's a terrific finish and a goal they deserve.

17 min GOAL! Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Manchester United (Graham)

15 min SAVE! Blackburn are growing into this and Emnes forces the first save of the afternoon out of Romero. It was a stinging, swerving effort from just under 25 yards but the goalkeeper was able to punch clear.

12 min There's not a whole lot happening at the moment. United are having the greater possession but their work in the final third isn't at the level it should be. Blackburn are looking very compact and right now, it's not suiting Mourinho's men.

8 min United are used to having Ibrahimovic remain a central position but United aren't getting that with Rashford so far. He's showing a willingness to come short or go out wide and it's not really suiting his side.

5 min Good response from Blackburn, who enjoy some joy in the right corner and manage to get the ball into the penalty area, but Romero is able to claim comfortably enough.

3 min United are already into their rhythm here. Blackburn aren't showing too much ambition in these early stages and you can;t blame them. United have only suffered one defeat in their last 23 matches. No chances to speak of so far.

1 min United get us underway.

4.14pm The two teams have made their way out at a rather gloomy Ewood Park. It's nice to see a bigger than normal crowd at the home of Rovers. It's not often the majority of seats are filled these days due to the current conflict with the owners.

We are naturally going to back a Manchester United victory this afternoon, but by how many? We think they will run out comfortable 3-0 winners, with a number of players keen to make an impression ahead of next weekend's EFL Cup final. It's a big afternoon for the likes of Lingard, Martial and Rashford.

4.04pm Blackburn head into this match having won just two of their last seven matches but those two victories were in high-profile matches at home. They have recorded 1-0 wins against Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers so while they are obviously up against it this afternoon, they at least know how to grind out results in front of their own supporters.

3.52pm It's been over two decades since these two teams did battle over the Premier League title - makes you feel old, doesn't it! We all know that United have continued to enjoy huge success since 1995 but for Blackburn, they have never came close to repeating that famous triumph. They had a few sixth-place finishes in the years that followed, but they have also suffered two relegations and it's difficult to see when they will ever return to the top flight, especially under the current ownership.

3.48pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 113th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with United having 51 wins to their name in comparison to 32 victories for Blackburn. It's been almost five years since the clubs locked horns, however, while the last Today's match represents the 113th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with United having 51 wins to their name in comparison to 32 victories for Blackburn. It's been almost five years since the clubs locked horns, however, while the last FA Cup encounter came all the way back in 1985!

3.37pm The Blackburn team news is finally in and Owen Coyle hasn't caused too many surprises with his team selection. There had been the possibility of Wes Brown been included from the start against his former side but he is only named on the substitutes' bench. Marvin Emnes makes his first appearance from the start since he rejoined Blackburn on loan from Swansea.

3.33pm BLACKBURN ROVERS SUBSTITUTES: Raya, Stokes, Hendrie, Nyambe, Tomlinson, Mahoney, Brown.

3.32pm BLACKBURN ROVERS XI: Steele, Greer, Williams, Lowe, Feeney, Graham, Mulgrew, Emnes, Guthrie, Lenihan, Conway

3.29pm We are still awaiting confirmation of the Blackburn team news so let's talk about the United side, which includes Rashford in a central-attacking position with Zlatan Ibrahimovic being demoted to the bench. Sergio Romero starts in goal with Ashley Young getting the nod at right-back, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recalled further forward. Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger both feature on the bench.

3.25pm MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Henderson, Bailly, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Ibrahimovic

3.25pm MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Young, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Rashford

3.23pm Right then, let's crack on with the team news from Ewood Park. Unsurprisingly, Mourinho has made alterations...

3.19pm After the thrills and spills of yesterday, the fifth round is approaching a conclusion but Manchester United and Arsenal both need to try to book their place in the quarter-finals. United and Jose Mourinho will have every expectancy of reaching the last eight but their focus will have only been sharpened by the exploits of Lincoln City and Millwall against Premier League opposition.