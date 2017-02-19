1.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff in this match, which means that it is time for a prediction! This is a tough one to call, with Tottenham's strong XI a clear signal of intent from Pochettino. However, it is very hard to ignore their recent away form and, with Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff in this match, which means that it is time for a prediction! This is a tough one to call, with Tottenham's strong XI a clear signal of intent from Pochettino. However, it is very hard to ignore their recent away form and, with Fulham in good nick here at Craven Cottage, I can see the hosts getting something out of this one. I'll go for a 1-1 draw.

1.48pm However, when it comes to FA Cup London derbies, Spurs have not fared quite as well. They have been knocked out of this competition on each of the last four occasions they have come up against a fellow capital outfit, with Fulham themselves sparking that run in 2011. Chelsea ended a run to the semi-finals a year later - the last time Spurs made it past the fifth round in this competition - while Arsenal and Crystal Palace have also knocked Tottenham out in recent years.

1.46pm Spurs may feel somewhat fortunate to even still be in this competition having scraped past League Two side Wycombe in the last round, coming from 2-0 down and then 3-2 down to nick a 4-3 victory with goals in the 89th and 97th minutes. It was more straightforward against Aston Villa in the third round as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners, continue their good record against lower league opposition in this competition. Spurs have progressed from 12 of their last 13 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division, with the exception coming against Leeds in 2012-13.

1.44pm An even bigger danger to Tottenham's hopes on all fronts this season is their away form, which is surprisingly poor considering their lofty league position. Spurs have won just two of their last 14 away outings across all competitions, drawing six and losing six in that time - a run of form which has seen them eliminated from the EFL Cup, the Champions League, arguably the Premier League title race and possibly the Europa League, with a one-goal deficit to make up in the return leg against Gent next week. They are winless on the road since New Year's Day and have failed to even score in their last three.

1.42pm One of the big concerns for Pochettino in recent matches will be their lack of attacking threat up front. There are rarely any problems with Spurs at the back nowadays, and they still boast the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, but they are also the lowest scorers in the top five. They have also failed to score from open play since their fourth-round victory over Wycombe on January 28, a run of four games in which their only goal has come from the penalty spot.

1.40pm The competitiveness amongst the teams sitting from second to sixth means that any slip-ups could change things entirely, though, and one defeat for Spurs in the league could see them end a gameweek down in sixth as things stand at the moment. It is important that they return to form sooner rather than later, then, having won just two of their last six games and suffered defeats in their last two. Those back-to-back losses at the hands of Liverpool and Gent followed an 11-match unbeaten streak, and another defeat today would mark the first time they have lost three in a row under Pochettino.

1.38pm A piece of silverware this season would be a nice marker for the progression the club have made in recent years too, with Pochettino establishing them as amongst the main title contenders in the past two seasons. A recent dip in form may have ended their chances this term, though, with 10 points separating them from leaders Chelsea following their defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Even so, they are well placed to finish in the top four once again, currently sitting in third place.

1.36pm There is no doubt that Tottenham win when it comes to FA Cup pedigree, then, with the North Londoners having lifted this trophy eight times in the past. However, the frustration amongst those at White Hart Lane will be that the most recent of those eight triumphs came way back in 1991, which is far too long a wait for a club like this. They won't get much sympathy from the Fulham fans who are still waiting for their first success, but Spurs supporters will feel that FA Cup glory is well overdue.

1.34pm Following that win against Hull in the last round, Fulham are looking for back-to-back home FA Cup wins for the first time since that run in 2011, when they thrashed Tottenham in the second of their home games. However, they have not reached the quarter-finals of the competition since 2010, when they were knocked out in the last eight by...(guess who?)...Tottenham! Fulham have never won this competition, incidentally, with their best showing coming in 1975 when they finished as runners-up.

1.32pm You would get very long odds on a repeat of that scoreline today, but Hull did hit four past Premier League opposition in the last round, easing past Hull City 4-1 having overcome Cardiff City in the third round. Prior to those two wins, Fulham had not been victorious in an FA Cup match since January 2014, a run of seven outings that saw them draw four times and lose twice inside normal time. The Cottagers have not eliminated two Premier League teams in the same FA Cup season whilst being in a lower tier since 1998-99, when they knocked out Aston Villa and Southampton.

1.30pm Fulham have been particularly prolific here at Craven Cottage, where they have averaged three goals per game during a recent four-match winning streak in front of their own fans. They have not been beaten here since a 2-1 defeat to top-of-the-table Brighton on January 2, which is also their only defeat in their last 11 home games, during which time they have won seven and scored 30 goals. Another victory today would see them win five home games on the bounce for the first time in more than six years, with their run from January to February 2011 also including a 4-0 FA Cup home win over Tottenham.

1.28pm The Cottagers have been in good goalscoring form this season too, with only Norwich - who have played two more matches than Fulham - having scored more outside the top two. Their defensive record is not quite as impressive - only two teams have conceded more in the top eight - but in recent games especially they have been managing to outscore the opposition. Indeed, their last two outings have both finished 3-2 in Fulham's favour.

1.26pm That form has lifted Fulham back towards playoff contention, although there is still plenty of work to be done for them to bridge the gap. The top six have built a decent lead over the chasing pack, and eighth-placed Fulham remain nine points adrift of those coveted playoff spots. However, they do boast at least one game in hand over the majority of the teams around them in the table and, if they can win those, then the deficit would look a lot more manageable.

1.24pm Fulham come into this match having won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City the only blemish on their record in that time. Their decent form stretches even further back than that too, with nine wins and just three defeats from their last 15 outings across all competitions. Another win this afternoon would give them three on the bounce for the first time since the opening three games of the season.

1.22pm It is a daunting team for Fulham to come up against, then, but they will still come into this match full of confidence that they can come away with a positive result. Their own recent form may have been enough to convince them it was possible anyway, but the events of yesterday will have only increased that belief. Lincoln stole the headlines with victory over Burnley, but 10-man Millwall also downed the Premier League champions and Huddersfield held Manchester City to a goalless draw. The big teams have not been given an easy ride by any means this season.

1.20pm In all, Pochettino has also made just four changes for this game, with Dembele amongst those to drop to the bench against his former club. Sissoko, Lloris and Walker are also rested, with the latter two absent from the matchday squad altogether, as Vorm, Trippier, Eriksen and Son come into the side. Winks starts again in the centre of midfield alongside Wanyama in what looks like being a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than the 4-3-3 deployed against Gent.

1.18pm There are also starts for Eriksen, Dele Alli and Son as Pochettino names what many would regard as his first-choice attacking quartet for this match - a welcome change from what we are used to seeing in the FA Cup nowadays. Son in particular has been in decent form in this competition so far, scoring three goals in the past two rounds including the 97th-minute winner to squeeze past Wycombe in the last round. Alli was also on the scoresheet in that match.

1.16pm Another notable inclusion for Spurs is that of Harry Kane, who will captain the side despite the expectation that he would be rested. The England international picked up a knock to his knee during the Europa League defeat to Gent in midweek and, with the return leg of that coming up next Thursday, he was not expected to be risked today. However, Pochettino clearly feels that he is fully fit to play and he will lead the line this afternoon as Spurs look to rediscover some form in front of goal.

1.14pm That Fulham XI will be coming up against a very strong Tottenham side, though, with Pochettino taking very few risks after a day of shocks yesterday. The headline news is the return of Jan Vertonghen, who has been sidelined since last month with an ankle injury. Spurs have won just two of the six matches that he has missed, so Pochettino will be delighted to have him back alongside Toby Alderweireld at the heart of the defence. Dier, who has been filling in for the Belgian during his absence, is given the day off today.

1.12pm Further forward, Jokanovic has kept faith with the majority of his attacking and midfield players, and Spurs will need to be wary of a number of threats from all over the park from the hosts today. Cairney and Johansen have both weighed in with goals from midfield so far this season, while Aluko and Ayite have also shown that they can be dangerous in the final third if given space. The only change in the midfield area sees Kebano come in in place of Piazon, who drops to the bench.

1.10pm Kalas returns at the heart of the defence for the home side having suffered from a hip injury recently, while behind him in goal Bettinelli is brought back into the side as expected, with Button dropping to the bench. Malone is the third change in the defensive areas, with Odoi and Ream the only players to keep their places from the back five that started against Nottingham Forest.

1.08pm Many fans would have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Ryan Sessegnon who, at just 16 years old, is already being tipped for a very bright future having been a regular in the first team this season. He has scored in both previous rounds of this competition too, in addition to an assist in the last round against Hull, but he is given a rest by Jokanovic today. The youngster could still make it onto the field, however, having been named on the bench alongside top scorer Chris Martin.

1.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, there is plenty to talk about with regards to the Spurs lineup, but we'll start with the hosts and Slavisa Jokanovic has, to a certain extent, kept his word that he would name something close to his strongest XI for this match. He only makes four changes to the team which beat Nottingham Forest on Tuesday which, by FA Cup standards nowadays, is quite a consistent selection.

1.04pm TOTTENHAM SUBS: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Dembele, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

1.04pm TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Vorm; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Dele; Kane

1.02pm FULHAM SUBS: Button, Madl, Sessegnon, Parker, Piazon, Martin, Cyriac

1.02pm FULHAM STARTING XI: Bettinelli; Odoi, Ream, Kalas, Malone; McDonald, Kebano, Cairney, Johansen, Aluko; Ayite