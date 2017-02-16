Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that his side have suffered a dip in form due to successive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his side have suffered a dip in confidence during back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Gent.

Spurs saw their 11-match unbeaten streak ended by Liverpool at Anfield last weekend before slumping to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Gent in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash in Belgium this evening.

Both Harry Kane and Mousa Dembele squandered good chances to grab an away goal for Tottenham, but Pochettino acknowledged that his side were not at their best.

"Until the Liverpool game we are on a good run. It's true that maybe our confidence has dropped a little bit but today was a different competition and we tried to win the game, we tried to find the way to score goals," he told BT Sport.

"We have some clear chances to score and we are disappointed because we had a lot of opportunities, two or three very clear, before we concede a goal. It's true that maybe it was not a good performance. It wasn't the best game but we created chances to try to score but we can not score.

"The tie is open now. It's not only 90 minutes, it's two games and that was the first leg. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to try to put pressure on the opponent and then to demonstrate that we can win and we can play well at Wembley."

Spurs, who are now without a goal from open play in their last four matches, welcome Gent to Wembley for the second leg next week.