Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has backed the London club to win the Premier League title "in the next three or four years".

Spurs finished third last season after losing second position to Arsenal on the final weekend of the season, while they are currently third in this season's table after 25 matches of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are only two points clear of sixth-place Manchester United, however, and have lost their last two games in all competitions without finding the back of the net.

Redknapp, however, is convinced that Spurs are heading in the right direction and is confident that his former club will enjoy Premier League success in the near future.

"They have been fantastic under Pochettino," Redknapp told BBC Sport. "I have absolutely loved the way they have played - their football, the pace of the full-backs. Tottenham will go on and win the Premier League in the next three or four years."

Tottenham will travel to Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.