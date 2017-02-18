General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Redknapp: 'Tottenham Hotspur on cusp of Premier League success'

Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Tottenham Hotspur will win the Premier League title "in the next three or four years", according to former boss Harry Redknapp.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has backed the London club to win the Premier League title "in the next three or four years".

Spurs finished third last season after losing second position to Arsenal on the final weekend of the season, while they are currently third in this season's table after 25 matches of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are only two points clear of sixth-place Manchester United, however, and have lost their last two games in all competitions without finding the back of the net.

Redknapp, however, is convinced that Spurs are heading in the right direction and is confident that his former club will enjoy Premier League success in the near future.

"They have been fantastic under Pochettino," Redknapp told BBC Sport. "I have absolutely loved the way they have played - their football, the pace of the full-backs. Tottenham will go on and win the Premier League in the next three or four years."

Tottenham will travel to Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Harry Winks hopes to emulate former mentor Scott Parker
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur slip to Europa League defeat against Gent
Redknapp: 'Spurs on cusp of PL success'Sissoko: 'We will come back stronger'Pochettino to rotate squad in FA CupEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upPochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'
Eric Dier: 'We didn't deserve to win'AC Milan 'lining up move for Sissoko'Redknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'Team News: Eriksen, Son drop out for SpursSpurs winger Oduwa joins Olimpija Ljubljana
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand