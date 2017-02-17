Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirms that he is in negotiations over a new deal to remain at the club.

The former Watford boss took over at Craven Cottage in December 2015 and has earned plaudits for his work turning the side from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls, guiding them to six points off the Championship playoffs with 15 games of their season to play.

The Serb's current contract is due to expire this summer and he has previously refused to comment on whether he will sign a new deal amid interest from Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and Malaga.

"I'm under contract and I am motivated to keep going and that's it," Jokanovic is quoted as saying by the Fulham Chronicle.

"We are talking about this right now. I am happy here and it's a great club and we need to be more successful than we are and that's it.

"This is part of the football business. I try and focus on my daily job."

Fulham last played in the Premier League in the 2013-14 season.