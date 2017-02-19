Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Fulham
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Harry Winks hopes to emulate former mentor Scott Parker

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Harry Winks used to be "in awe" of former Tottenham Hotspur man Scott Parker, whose Fulham side face Mauricio Pochettino's charges at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has claimed that he used to be "in awe" of Scott Parker, whose Fulham side face Spurs at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Winks was just 16 when Parker led Spurs into the Champions League under Harry Redknapp in 2012, but the 21-year-old is now setting his sights on achieving his old teammate's success.

He told Sky Sports News: "He was a top player and a top person as well. He was great with me, always giving me advice, and his career speaks for itself and he's a player I'd love to aspire to get to one day.

"I think when I first trained with the first team he was near the end of his time at Spurs and I was in and out of the sessions. As a young scholar just looking up to someone like Scott and training with him it was more like I was in awe of him.

"Hopefully if I do get the chance to play against him it will be respect on both sides, but I will go out and try to win. When he goes on the pitch, he always gives 100 per cent and that is what I like to emulate as well."

Former England international Parker spent two years at White Hart Lane, making 50 appearances between 2011 and 2013.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Your Comments
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur slip to Europa League defeat against Gent
