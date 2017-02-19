Mauricio Pochettino names a strong Tottenham Hotspur XI for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round clash away to Fulham.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both included for the visitors, but Mousa Dembele drops to the bench as Harry Winks is given a start in central midfield. Jan Vertonghen, meanwhile, is fit to start after missing his team's last six matches with an ankle injury.

As for Fulham, Tomas Kalas is available after a hip problem, but former Tottenham youngster Ryan Fredericks misses out through suspension.

Ryan Sessegnon, who has been linked with a move to White Hart Lane, starts on the bench for the Championship side this afternoon.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Malone, Odoi, McDonald, Cairney, Kebano, Ayite, Ream, Johansen, Aluko, Kalas

Subs: Button, Madl, Sessegnon, Parker, Piazon, Martin, Cyriac

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Winks; Eriksen, Son, Dele; Kane

Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Dembele, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

