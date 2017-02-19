Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Team News: Mauricio Pochettino names strong Tottenham Hotspur XI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino names a strong Tottenham Hotspur XI for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round clash away to Fulham.
Mauricio Pochettino has named a strong Tottenham Hotspur XI for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round clash away to Fulham.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both included for the visitors, but Mousa Dembele drops to the bench as Harry Winks is given a start in central midfield. Jan Vertonghen, meanwhile, is fit to start after missing his team's last six matches with an ankle injury.

As for Fulham, Tomas Kalas is available after a hip problem, but former Tottenham youngster Ryan Fredericks misses out through suspension.

Ryan Sessegnon, who has been linked with a move to White Hart Lane, starts on the bench for the Championship side this afternoon.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Malone, Odoi, McDonald, Cairney, Kebano, Ayite, Ream, Johansen, Aluko, Kalas
Subs: Button, Madl, Sessegnon, Parker, Piazon, Martin, Cyriac

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Winks; Eriksen, Son, Dele; Kane
Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Dembele, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Winks hopes to emulate former mentor Parker
