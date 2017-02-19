Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Fulham
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino to rotate squad in FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino confirms that he will rotate his squad when his side take on Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will rotate his squad when his side take on Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Spurs will travel to Craven Cottage looking to end a two-match losing streak having followed up last weekend's loss to Liverpool with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Gent in the Europa League this evening.

Despite their alarming dip in form, Pochettino will take the opportunity to use some of his fringe players and hinted that Harry Kane will be one of the players rested after he picked up a knock to his knee during the defeat in Belgium.

"I think we need to assess some players. Harry Kane got a knock on his knee, different players too," he told reporters.

"We need to refresh the team and we'll do that. Tottenham will play in Fulham on Sunday. It's not the name of the players, it's the club. We'll see, but we'll put out a team with aims to win and be ready again to compete."

Spurs have not lost three matches in a row since March 2013, when Tim Sherwood was in charge.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
