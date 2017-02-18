General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Wes Brown: 'Marcus Rashford has to keep fighting'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has called on Marcus Rashford to keep fighting for a spot in Jose Mourinho's first XI this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Rashford, 19, was frustrated at Old Trafford after struggling for a run of matches at centre-forward due to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's form.

Such suggestions have since been rejected, although the England international was back on the bench for Man United's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Brown, however, has insisted that rotating in and out of the team is normal for a young player and the experienced defender is confident that Rashford has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

"It is hard. I remember when I got through, it is not as bad as this, but you know you have got a couple of games to show what you can do otherwise you get dropped back again," the Manchester Evening News quotes Brown as saying.

"It is not the end and he has obviously done fantastic. At the moment he has not played that much, he has come on as a sub. But he is young and I am sure Mourinho has got him in his plans for the future."

Rashford has made 20 Premier League appearances for Man United this season - 10 of which have been starts - while he has also appeared on 11 occasions in the club's three cup competitions this term.

Your Comments
