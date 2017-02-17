Jose Mourinho critical of managers for disrespecting FA Cup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho takes a swipe at fellow Premier League managers who heavily rotate their squads in the FA Cup.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 22:48 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he quickly learned not to undervalue the importance of the FA Cup when joining English football 13 years ago.

The Portuguese is expected to name a strong starting lineup on Sunday when heading to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the competition, three days on from facing Saint-Etienne in the Europa League.

United face a gruelling run of games as they continue to battle on four fronts, including an EFL Cup final tie with Southampton next weekend, but Mourinho has no doubt about just how important England's famous domestic cup is and also took a swipe at those who put it near the bottom of their list of priorities.

"Maybe we don't have as many English managers, with that culture, as we should," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Maybe we foreign managers, not everybody studies and understands the culture of this country. Normally it's because of attitude - because you think it's easy, and it's not easy. Also, the lower-league teams, they're getting better and better.

"In my case, I had it immediately at Chelsea in my first time, that situation, with a match at Newcastle. So for me it was a lesson. I threw it away. In the same week was the Champions League against Barcelona and the League Cup final against Liverpool. We had an FA Cup tie against Newcastle [the previous Sunday] and I threw it away, I gambled too much [on selection].

"I focused too much on Barcelona and Liverpool. It was good, because we beat Barcelona [5-4 on aggregate] and won the final against Liverpool. But the feeling that I threw it [the FA Cup] away wasn't good. So I don't throw it away [now]. If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better or because we didn't play well, but I'm not going to throw it away. I try always to go serious. I like Wembley, I like the FA Cup, so I have to try to get a second one."

Twelve teams from the Premier League were eliminated from the FA Cup in rounds three and four, leaving just eight in the competition at the fifth-round stage.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho warns against complacency
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho critical of managers for disrespecting FA Cup
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
Scholes urges United to target Toni KroosMata 'played part in Clattenburg departure'Ibrahimovic: 'I am like Indiana Jones'UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba antics
Pogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clashUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?Jose Mourinho warns against complacencyIbrahimovic: 'We can still do better'EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version