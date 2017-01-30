Non-league Sutton United will host Premier League Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fellow non-league Lincoln City are rewarded with a trip to Burnley.

The lowest-ranked side in the competition continued their dream run with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, a Jamie Collins penalty edging them into the last 16 of the competition.

Their reward is a tie at Gander Green Lane against the 12-time winners, who share the record for clinching the most FA Cup trophies with Manchester United.

Lincoln City, the other non-league side left in the tournament, have also been given a Premier League opponent in round five, coming up against Burnley - who won the cup in 1914 - at Turf Moor.

None of the top-flight sides have been drawn against each other, and the five top-ranked sides in the competition are all away, meaning that each tie has the possibility of an upset.

Tottenham Hotspur have a London derby as they visit Fulham, Man United are at Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester City are away at Huddersfield Town.

Finally, Oxford United travel to the Riverside Stadium for a tie against Middlesbrough, while Millwall will host either Derby County or Leicester City.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Burnley vs. Lincoln City

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn vs. Manchester United

Sutton United vs. Arsenal

Middlesbrough vs. Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Millwall vs. Derby County/Leicester City