Jan 29, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
1-0
LeedsLeeds United
Collins (53' pen.)
Deacon (40'), Bailey (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Cooper (18'), Denton (32'), Sacko (94')
Cooper (82')

Result: Sutton stun Leeds United to reach FA Cup fifth round

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
National league side Sutton United overcome Leeds United by a 1-0 scoreline to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Non-league Sutton United have earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

A second-half penalty from Jamie Collins secured a deserved win for the National League side, who join Lincoln City in moving a step closer to Wembley.

There are 84 places separating the two teams in the English football pyramid but during the first half, Sutton made a mockery of that statistic and created the better opportunities.

They were unfortunate not to take the lead in the seventh minute when Roarie Deacon fired the ball into the top corner from close range, but he was harshly adjudged to have been in an offside position when running onto the ball.

He remained in the thick of the action, however, and Marco Silvestri had to pull off a stunning save to stop the attacker finding the top corner from 30 yards.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bedsente Gomis should have given his team the lead but Silvestri pulled off another fine intervention before up the other end, Stuart Dallas saw a deflected effort go marginally wide of the post.

Kalvin Phillips also registered a shot on target from a free kick as Leeds started to improve but during the closing stages of the half, they were once again indebted to Silvestri who produced another excellent save to deny the impressive Deacon.

Leeds returned for the second half very much on the front foot but on 52 minutes, they conceded a penalty when Matt Grimes brought down Deacon and Collins did the rest from 12 yards as he sent Silvestri the wrong way.

Despite falling behind, Leeds continued to offer very little in the final third and as the game entered the final 10 minutes, only two long-range strikes from Grimes threatened an equaliser.

With eight minutes left, they were dealt a further blow when Liam Cooper was dismissed for a second yellow card and it left Sutton within touching distance of one of the greatest victories in their history.

Leeds rarely threatened during what remained an anxious finish to the game for Sutton, but they got over the line to record one of the biggest wins in their history.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
Read Next:
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
>
View our homepages for Jamie Collins, Roarie Deacon, Marco Silvestri, Bedsente Gomis, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Matt Grimes, Liam Cooper, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Sutton stun Leeds United to reach FA Cup fifth round
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
 Alex Mowatt of Leeds United celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on February 14, 2015
Barnsley complete deal for Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt
Result: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third placeIpswich close in on Leeds midfielderLeeds favourites to sign Fabian DelphChinese club turn to Leeds striker?Garry Monk with Leeds for the "long term"
Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'Keane assessing offers before January moveWest Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'Leeds in talks with Monk over new dealChampionship duo chasing Celtic defender?
> Leeds United Homepage
More Sutton United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Sutton stun Leeds United to reach FA Cup fifth round
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
 Sports Mole logo
Sutton United captain Jamie Collins: 'We fancied our chances against Leeds United'
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
> Sutton United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand