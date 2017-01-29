National league side Sutton United overcome Leeds United by a 1-0 scoreline to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Non-league Sutton United have earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

A second-half penalty from Jamie Collins secured a deserved win for the National League side, who join Lincoln City in moving a step closer to Wembley.

There are 84 places separating the two teams in the English football pyramid but during the first half, Sutton made a mockery of that statistic and created the better opportunities.

They were unfortunate not to take the lead in the seventh minute when Roarie Deacon fired the ball into the top corner from close range, but he was harshly adjudged to have been in an offside position when running onto the ball.

He remained in the thick of the action, however, and Marco Silvestri had to pull off a stunning save to stop the attacker finding the top corner from 30 yards.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bedsente Gomis should have given his team the lead but Silvestri pulled off another fine intervention before up the other end, Stuart Dallas saw a deflected effort go marginally wide of the post.

Kalvin Phillips also registered a shot on target from a free kick as Leeds started to improve but during the closing stages of the half, they were once again indebted to Silvestri who produced another excellent save to deny the impressive Deacon.

Leeds returned for the second half very much on the front foot but on 52 minutes, they conceded a penalty when Matt Grimes brought down Deacon and Collins did the rest from 12 yards as he sent Silvestri the wrong way.

Despite falling behind, Leeds continued to offer very little in the final third and as the game entered the final 10 minutes, only two long-range strikes from Grimes threatened an equaliser.

With eight minutes left, they were dealt a further blow when Liam Cooper was dismissed for a second yellow card and it left Sutton within touching distance of one of the greatest victories in their history.

Leeds rarely threatened during what remained an anxious finish to the game for Sutton, but they got over the line to record one of the biggest wins in their history.