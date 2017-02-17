New Transfer Talk header

Wayne Rooney could reportedly bring his 13-year spell with Manchester United to a close by the end of the month, with a number of Chinese clubs still interested.
Manchester United are prepared to offload skipper Wayne Rooney before the Chinese Super League transfer window closes later this month, according to a report.

The 31-year-old, who has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order since November, is into the last 18 months of his existing £300,000-a-week contract.

Rooney was tipped to depart United for the Far East in January, but no move came to fruition and the Red Devils expected to keep him in place until at least the end of the season.

However, The Telegraph claims that the England international - a United player for the past 13 years - may be sold by the end of February, with several Chinese clubs still interested in striking a deal and prepared to offer large sums.

It is claimed that Jose Mourinho wants to keep the club captain, though the ball is in Rooney's court and he will be granted a move should he wish to seek first-team football and a big pay packet elsewhere.

Rooney, reportedly offered sums of £32m a year to make the switch, has played the full 90 minutes for United just five times in all competitions since the end of September.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
