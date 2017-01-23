Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he will not stand in Wayne Rooney's way if the forward wants to move to the Chinese Super League in the summer.

The 31-year-old's future has been a talking point throughout the season due to the lack of regular football on offer under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Rooney, who became the club's all-time leading scorer by netting his 250th in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, is expected to receive interest from Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan in the summer.

It is believed that the clubs are willing to pay the forward £700,000 a week, and Mourinho has claimed that he would not oppose a move for Rooney.

"I don't know, it's up to him," The Mirror quotes Mourinho as saying. "I don't like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It's their life, it's their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

"The money is huge. The experience can also be interesting. I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I'm not that sort of guy.

"Everybody is responsible for their own life. I'm not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne's case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me."

Rooney, who is in his 13th year at United, has started just eight Premier League games this season.