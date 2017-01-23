New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he will not stand in Wayne Rooney's way if the forward wants to move to the Chinese Super League in the summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he would not deny Wayne Rooney a move to the Chinese Super League if the club captain decided to leave.

The 31-year-old's future has been a talking point throughout the season due to the lack of regular football on offer under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Rooney, who became the club's all-time leading scorer by netting his 250th in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, is expected to receive interest from Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan in the summer.

It is believed that the clubs are willing to pay the forward £700,000 a week, and Mourinho has claimed that he would not oppose a move for Rooney.

"I don't know, it's up to him," The Mirror quotes Mourinho as saying. "I don't like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It's their life, it's their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

"The money is huge. The experience can also be interesting. I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I'm not that sort of guy.

"Everybody is responsible for their own life. I'm not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne's case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me."

Rooney, who is in his 13th year at United, has started just eight Premier League games this season.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United players 'facing big pay cut next season'
Griezmann 'promised United no. 7 shirt'Jose Mourinho 'axes United's ball boys'Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'Rooney: 'I have utmost respect for Charlton'Hughes "disappointed" with United draw
Ferguson praises "great servant" RooneyCharlton "delighted" for Wayne RooneyJose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne RooneyRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Guangzhou Evergrande News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China
 Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Wayne Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona 'willing to sell Arda Turan to Guangzhou Evergrande'
Arda Turan plays down China reportsReport: Turan on Guangzhou wishlistChelsea pair to receive offers from China?Cerezo: 'Martinez had no luck at Atleti'Atletico confirm Martinez's China exit
Report: Jackson Martinez heads to ChinaDiamanti leaves Watford for AtalantaAlessandro Diamanti 'on way out of Watford'Player Ratings: Barcelona 3-0 Guangzhou EvergrandeResult: Suarez hat-trick fires Barca to final
> Guangzhou Evergrande Homepage
More Beijing Guoan News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China
 Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Wayne Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'
 Galatasaray's German forward Lukas Podolski celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray AS and SL Benfica at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleks stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2015.
Lukas Podolski 'to reject China for Japan'
Sneijder attracting interest from China?Christian Benteke to reject big-money move?Benteke to make £40m Chinese move?
> Beijing Guoan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version