Barcelona's Arda Turan plays down China reports

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona attacker Arda Turan says that he is "very happy" in Spain amid suggestions of interest from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.
By , European Football Editor
Barcelona attacker Arda Turan has insisted that he is "very happy" in Spain amid suggestions that the Turkish international is the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the 29-year-old, who has scored 10 times for Barcelona this season, was on the wishlist of super-rich Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande ahead of the January transfer window.

Turan has revealed that he is 'aware' of the talk, but does not want to leave "the greatest club in the world".

"I read about the offers from China from the papers. It's how these things work. Clubs might be talking," Turan told NTV Spor.

"I am very happy in Barcelona. I have a contract until the age of 33. I am in the greatest club of the world. What more can I say? I believe I am an important piece in Barcelona's squad. I try to do my best - I think my performance is the proof of it."

Guangzhou, who are currently managed by former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, are one of a number of Chinese Super League clubs reportedly prepared to spend big in an attempt to entice European players to move to Asia.

