General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho 'axes Manchester United's ball boys'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly axes the club's team of ball boys and ball girls in favour of using players from the under-16s side.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly axed the club's roster of ball boys and ball girls for the side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend.

According to the Sunday People, Mourinho instead decided to bring in players from the under-16s squad to perform the duties after "becoming dissatisfied with the previous standard".

United's team of ball boys and ball girls and previously been supplied by the United Foundation but Mourinho made the change in order to provide a "slicker operation" and speed up play.

"The manager wasn't happy with what was on offer before from the ball boys and girls. He wanted a much slicker operation - especially when United are on the attack or time is running out," a source told the newspaper.

"He felt by bringing in lads from the Academy teams - boys who understand the nuances of the game and the urgency of certain occasions, it would help speed up play at crucial moments.

"Of course, people may speculate whether opponents are given the same courtesy if they are on the attack or chasing the game."

Mourinho previously escaped an FA sanction while serving as Chelsea boss in 2014 after he informed a Crystal Palace ball boy that he "could be punched" for slowing down play.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne Rooney
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'promised Manchester United no. 7 shirt'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'axes Manchester United's ball boys'
Man United players 'facing big pay cut'Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'Rooney: 'I have utmost respect for Charlton'Hughes "disappointed" with United drawFerguson praises "great servant" Rooney
Charlton "delighted" for Wayne RooneyJose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne RooneyRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'Result: Rooney breaks record to save Man United
> Manchester United Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand