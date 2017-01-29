Chinese Super League clubs are preparing to bid for Wayne Rooney after Manchester United sanctioned his prospective move away from Old Trafford, according to reports.

Manchester United have sanctioned Wayne Rooney's prospective move to the Chinese Super League, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is said to be ready to call time on his Old Trafford career in the summer after achieving his long-running ambition of becoming the Red Devils' record scorer.

According to The Mirror, a number of clubs are preparing for a bidding war to sign Rooney, who has been given the blessing to leave by manager Jose Mourinho and the United board.

Chinese clubs can continue signing players until February 28, which means that the England captain could depart in the next four weeks, the report has added.

Rooney has not been first choice for club or country since September, starting just eight league games for United in all, and is now into the final 18 months of his £250,000-a-week contract.