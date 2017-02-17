Manchester United reportedly reach a pre-contract agreement with Benfica for the services of centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement for the services of Benfica's in-demand centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to Jose Mourinho's side for some time, with United thought to be prepared to meet his €30m (£25.7m) release clause.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the two clubs have now come to a pre-contract agreement over the Swedish international and he will complete a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

The news comes after reports in recent days that Serie A giants Roma were planning to hijack the deal, while Paris Saint-Germain had also been credited with an interest.

Lindelof has made 33 appearances for the Primeira Liga side since stepping up to the first team in 2013.