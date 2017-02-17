New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United secure Victor Lindelof agreement?

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United reportedly reach a pre-contract agreement with Benfica for the services of centre-back Victor Lindelof.
Manchester United have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement for the services of Benfica's in-demand centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to Jose Mourinho's side for some time, with United thought to be prepared to meet his €30m (£25.7m) release clause.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the two clubs have now come to a pre-contract agreement over the Swedish international and he will complete a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

The news comes after reports in recent days that Serie A giants Roma were planning to hijack the deal, while Paris Saint-Germain had also been credited with an interest.

Lindelof has made 33 appearances for the Primeira Liga side since stepping up to the first team in 2013.

