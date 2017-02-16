New Transfer Talk header

Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney could leave in summer'

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes hints that Wayne Rooney could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has hinted that Wayne Rooney could leave Old Trafford at the end of the 2016-17 campaign in search of first-team football.

Rooney became United's all-time record goalscorer last month as he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's total, but the club captain has not started a Premier League match since before Christmas.

The 31-year-old has a contract at Man United until the summer of 2019, but Scholes has claimed that he would not be surprised if his former teammate decided to seek pastures new at the end of the season.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't [see him staying for two more years]. Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team," Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week. No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall."

Rooney will miss Man United's Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne on Thursday night with a 'little muscular problem'.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Napoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'
