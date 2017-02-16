Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick have 'little muscular problems'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick will both miss Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first leg with Saint-Etienne due to "little muscular problems".
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick will both miss Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg with Saint-Etienne due to "little muscular problems".

Mourinho was careful in branding the experienced duo 'injured' when questioned at his pre-match press conference, but confirmed that neither would take to the field against the French outfit.

Phil Jones, meanwhile, "is still recovering from the injury of the Hull match", according to Mourinho, and the defender will again be absent, which is expected to see Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly continue at centre-back.

Man United are now not in Premier League action until the start of next month as they prepare to face Saint-Etienne over two legs, in addition to playing the fifth round of the FA Cup and final of the League Cup.

The Red Devils were knocked out of last season's Europa League by Liverpool in the round of 16.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
