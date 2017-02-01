Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Hull City

Manchester United's Eric Bailly available for Hull City match

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms that Eric Bailly is available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Bailly is available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast centre-back limped out of Man United's Under-23 clash with Everton on Monday night, which was his first appearance for the Red Devils in 2017 after featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It had initially been feared that the summer signing from Villarreal was facing another spell on the sidelines, but Mourinho has revealed that the defender is fit to feature against the Tigers this week.

Bailly, 22, has made 17 appearances for Man United in all competitions this season, including 12 in the Premier League.

Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have shared the two centre-back positions in the absence of the Ivorian, who struggled with a knee problem in December.

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Phil Jones: 'Mourinho believes in me'
