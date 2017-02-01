Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms that Eric Bailly is available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Bailly is available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast centre-back limped out of Man United's Under-23 clash with Everton on Monday night, which was his first appearance for the Red Devils in 2017 after featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It had initially been feared that the summer signing from Villarreal was facing another spell on the sidelines, but Mourinho has revealed that the defender is fit to feature against the Tigers this week.

Bailly, 22, has made 17 appearances for Man United in all competitions this season, including 12 in the Premier League.

Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have shared the two centre-back positions in the absence of the Ivorian, who struggled with a knee problem in December.