Team News: Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester United bench against Hull City

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney drops to the Manchester United bench as the Red Devils take on Hull City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Manchester United have made nine changes from their FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the only players to keep their place from the 4-0 thrashing of the Latics, with Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney all on the bench.

For the Tigers, Michael Dawson, Oumar Niasse, Harry Maguire and Josh Tymon replace Curtis Davies, Omar Elabdellaoui, Abel Hernandez and Adama Diomande.

New loan signing Andrea Ranocchia is a substitute while Kamil Grosicki and Alfred N'Diaye are not in the squad.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Ander Herrera, Carrick, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford
Subs: Mata, Rooney, Martial, Smalling, Lingard, Young, Romero

Hull City: Jakupovic, Tymon, Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Meyler, Huddlestone, Markovic, Evandro, Clucas, Niasse
Subs: Hernandez, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Bowen

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
