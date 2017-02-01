Wayne Rooney drops to the Manchester United bench as the Red Devils take on Hull City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United have made nine changes from their FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Hull City at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the only players to keep their place from the 4-0 thrashing of the Latics, with Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney all on the bench.

For the Tigers, Michael Dawson, Oumar Niasse, Harry Maguire and Josh Tymon replace Curtis Davies, Omar Elabdellaoui, Abel Hernandez and Adama Diomande.

New loan signing Andrea Ranocchia is a substitute while Kamil Grosicki and Alfred N'Diaye are not in the squad.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Ander Herrera, Carrick, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford

Subs: Mata, Rooney, Martial, Smalling, Lingard, Young, Romero

Hull City: Jakupovic, Tymon, Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Meyler, Huddlestone, Markovic, Evandro, Clucas, Niasse

Subs: Hernandez, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Bowen

