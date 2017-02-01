Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils will be looking to close the gap on the top four this evening after seeing the sides above them - Manchester City aside - drop points on Tuesday.
Hull, who make the trip to the Theatre of the Dreams for the second time in the space of a few weeks, are aiming to reduce the five-point deficit that has opened up between themselves and top-flight safety.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho: "The last time we played them, even a defeat would have been a good result. Even to lose the match by one goal difference would give us a final. And tomorrow only three points is a good result for us so if we don't win it's really bad because we need to win matches. That's a big difference, we need to win the match."
Marco Silva: "Andrea is a good signing for us and he plays in a position that we needed to add to. We are happy with Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies but in these last games they do a lot to help the team. With the injury to Curtis now, we needed to bring in one more player. He has the quality to help improve our squad."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Mata, Rooney, Martial, Smalling, Lingard, Young, Romero
HULL CITY SUBS: Hernandez, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Bowen
MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic
HULL CITY: Jakupovic, Tymon, Maguire, Dawson, Robertson, Huddlestone, Meyler, Evandro, Markovic, Clucas, Niasse