Hull, who make the trip to the Theatre of the Dreams for the second time in the space of a few weeks, are aiming to reduce the five-point deficit that has opened up between themselves and top-flight safety.

The Red Devils will be looking to close the gap on the top four this evening after seeing the sides above them - Manchester City aside - drop points on Tuesday.

7.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff at Old Trafford just a few moments away. Since collecting four points from their first two away games, Hull have lost nine in succession and scored just six in all. A terrible run of form, with the concession of penalties a particular issue - 10 given away so far, which is just one off the record set by Blackburn Rovers in 2006-07. © Getty Images

7.56pm Mourinho making clear that United's defeat to Hull last week - one that he initially refused to accept - mattered little to his side. It may have been a famous win for Hull, what with it being their first over the Red Devils since 1974, but it was United who progressed into the final of the EFL Cup - job done! Silva has talked up the arrival of his new purchase, meanwhile, yet there is no place for Inter loanee Ranocchia from the off tonight.

7.54pm With kickoff at Old Trafford now a little over five minutes away, let us turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jose Mourinho: "The last time we played them, even a defeat would have been a good result. Even to lose the match by one goal difference would give us a final. And tomorrow only three points is a good result for us so if we don't win it's really bad because we need to win matches. That's a big difference, we need to win the match." Marco Silva: "Andrea is a good signing for us and he plays in a position that we needed to add to. We are happy with Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies but in these last games they do a lot to help the team. With the injury to Curtis now, we needed to bring in one more player. He has the quality to help improve our squad."

7.52pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This is the fourth encounter between these two sides this season and the third inside 23 days. This is the fourth encounter between these two sides this season and the third inside 23 days. Hull City 's recent 2-1 win was their first ever over Manchester United in any competition since November 1974, but the Tigers have just one point from their previous nine Premier League matches. It took a late, late goal from Marcus Rashford to win the reverse fixture at the KCOM Stadium, though City were on a high at that point.

7.50pm Inter Milan's Ranocchia was among those to temporarily on board, while the injured Henriksen has been signed permanently from Alkmaar after a successful loan stint. The departures of Jake Livermore to West Brom and Robert Snodgrass to West Ham has left supporters more pessimistic than optimistic, though, with the latter accounting for 10 goals in Hull's 20 league outings to date. Incredible figures, and it will be incredibly tough to replace him in the side.

7.48pm This tough run of games makes the subsequent matches against Burnley and fellow strugglers Leicester and Swansea even more important for City. They may be five points from safety but six sides are now involved in the fight for survival, including both Middlesbrough and Leicester who have recently been dragged into the mix. Two wins in 20 for the Tigers is simply not good enough, but they did manage to bring in eight new faces during January.

7.46pm That loss to Fulham in the FA Cup came just a few days on from their EFL Cup exit at the hands of tonight's opponents United, so all focus can now go on retaining their status as a Premier League club. This is the second of a tough run of league games, though, as they follow up matches against Chelsea and Man United by facing Liverpool and Arsenal over the next fortnight. It is fair to assume that things could get worse before they get better for the bottom-placed side.

7.44pm Hull do look to be on the up under new boss Silva, however, winning half of their six games in all competitions under the Portuguese. Just one of those victories came in the Premier League, mind - victory over Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium last month. Defeat to runaway league leaders Chelsea was a little tough to take last time out - seeing a penalty shout turned down at a pivotal moment in the game - but the less said about the 4-1 reverse to Fulham the better.

7.42pm The Tigers with their work cut out this evening, then, and things certainly do not look all that great for them at the moment - despite a recent improvement - as they sit bottom of the division. While Tuesday proved to be a great night for United, it was the complete opposite for City as Sunderland, Swansea and Crystal Palace all picked up points - the latter two winning their outings.

7.40pm Manchester United could move to within two points of Liverpool in fourth place with victory over Hull City this evening. A good omen for the Red Devils - they have picked up an unrivalled 63 points from Premier League games played on a Wednesday night. With Manchester City also in action, we could end the evening with three points between second place and sixth. © SilverHub

7.38pm DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United's 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League is their longest since going 18 under the watch of Sir Alex Ferguson in March 2013. The Red Devils have also registered 77 attempts on target at Old Trafford this season in 11 league games - more than they managed across the duration of 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, whose style of play never managed to win over supporters.

7.36pm The good news for the Red Devils is that they have a nice run of fixtures to keep this momentum going. Their league tie with Man City has been shifted due to involvement in the EFL Cup final, but that match is expected to be played at some point over the next month. That aside, not until April do United face another heavyweight side. United's impressive unbeaten run in all competitions may have ended at the hands of Hull recently, but they now have a chance to pick up a further succession of wins.

7.34pm You have to say that, having been backed in the summer to bring in a few star names, winning at least one piece of silverware is the minimum target for Mourinho. The Portuguese will also know the importance of securing Champions League for next season, too, but the Red Devils remain on course to achieve their ambitions at this stage in the campaign. Winning the Premier League is certainly out of the question, yet a cup double and success in Europe would not be all that bad!

7.32pm With resumption of European football later this month, and United still in the hunt for success in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, the fixtures are going to come thick and fast for Mourinho in the coming weeks. Mourinho has already hit out at the scheduling, as EFL Cup final opponents Southampton conveniently have a nice little rest prior to that showdown at the end of February, and the rearranged league match with Man City may also come at a bad time.

7.30pm A run of six Premier League wins in succession, followed up by draws in their most recent two outings, has helped put memories of a real disappointing autumn firmly in the past. Mourinho finally tinkered and went with three across midfield and three across attack, which was always likely to get the best out of Pogba. A draw against Liverpool here last time out was not the worst of results, particularly having trailed for an hour, and the Stoke game was also a point gained due to the late nature of Rooney's leveller.

7.28pm Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay were allowed to leave for decent sums of money, as Mourinho gears up for a summer approach for Antoine Griezmann. Just paper talk at the moment, of course, but you do feel as though this side is still one top-class attacker away from matching Chelsea at the top. That is for then, though - for the next three months the Portuguese has a select group of players to choose from and, on the basis of the past two months, you would fancy the Red Devils to finish in fourth.

7.26pm Defeat for Arsenal at home to Watford, as well as draws for Tottenham and Liverpool, means that we could end the day with just three points between second and sixth in the top flight. United are the team very much in the ascendancy, too, going 13 games without defeat to put themselves right in the mix for a spot in the Champions League next term. Mourinho has decided against strengthening in the winter window, with the big topics of discussion instead being those who would - and have - made way.

7.24pm A big chance for the home side to cut that five-point deficit on the top four this evening, then, with Tuesday night's results very much going their way. The Red Devils start the evening still in sixth place, but they are now two points off rivals City in fifth and five off an out-of-form Liverpool in that final Champions League berth. Chelsea may well be running away with it, opening up a nine-point advantage over the chasing pack, but it remains incredible tight elsewhere.

7.22pm Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made nine changes to the side that saw off Wigan Athletic 4-0 here a few days back. Among those to return are star duo Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the latter now trailing Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa in the Premier League scoring charts. Marco Silva has made the four alterations to his starting lineup, meanwhile, though there is no place for new recruit Andrea Ranocchia from the off. © SilverHub

7.20pm New recruit Ranocchia among the subs for Hull, then, as is striker Hernandez - overlooked for Niasse - but Kamil Grosicki and Alfred N'Diaye are not in the squad this evening. Man United with plenty of attacking options, meanwhile, with Rooney, Juan Mata, Martial, Lingard and Ashley Young all among their back-up options. Chris Smalling is the only non-attacking outfield option, in fact, so plenty of ammunition to call upon.

7.18pm BENCH WATCH! MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Mata, Rooney, Martial, Smalling, Lingard, Young, Romero HULL CITY SUBS: Hernandez, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Bowen

7.16pm It appears as though Hull will go with a 4-2-3-1 formation this evening, albeit with those attacking players tucking into midfield when soaking up pressure. Lazar Markovic, still with something to prove in English football, joins Sam Clucas and Evandro in providing support for loan striker Niasse. Silva is already very much putting his spin on this side, particularly in attacking with those three new additions, but will they have the desired impact between now and May?

7.14pm Ahmed Elmohamady is another who misses out on selection due to his ongoing Africa Cup of Nations involvement, while Markus Henriksen, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo also remain sidelined. Far from ideal for the Tigers, but the decision to leave out Hernandez is a big call by the Premier League rookie boss. Two goals in three upon his return from injury was good going, though he failed to net in the subsequent three outings and is overlooked today.

7.12pm Switching attention to the visiting side, manager Marcos Silva has made four changes from Sunday's defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup. Michael Dawson, Oumar Niasse, Harry Maguire & Josh Tymon all come back into the starting lineup, with injured skipper Curtis Davies, Omar Elabdellaoui, Abel Hernandez & Adama Diomande the men to make way. The absence of Davies is a big blow for Silva, but he has brought in Andrea Ranocchia to help fill the void - a decent addition for a side bottom of the division.

7.10pm The one surprise omission from the squad is Eric Bailly, who was supposedly fit enough to feature this evening - clearly not. Mourinho unsurprisingly sticks with his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 formation, which has managed to get the best out of the returning Pogba in central midfield. Ibrahimovic will be the focal point through the middle, looking to add to his tally of 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions - 14 of those coming in the Prem - with Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford alongside him for support.

7.08pm Mourinho had already confirmed that Anthony Martial would not start tonight's game, having seemingly failed his 'audition' when given a chance to impress against Wigan on Sunday - that despite assisting a couple of goals. Wayne Rooney fails to retain a spot in the side, meanwhile, but the stats suggest that he could play a pivotal role from the bench tonight, as has scored seven and assisted four in seven league appearances against Hull.

7.06pm As expected, United boss Jose Mourinho has made mass changes to the side that beat Wigan Athletic comfortably here a few days ago. Just two players retain their place in the starting lineup, in fact - Marcos Rojo and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Nine changes in all made by the Portuguese, then, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick - skipper for the night - all returning.

7.04pm TEAM NEWS! MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic HULL CITY: Jakupovic, Tymon, Maguire, Dawson, Robertson, Huddlestone, Meyler, Evandro, Markovic, Clucas, Niasse

7.02pm Plenty the play for at Old Trafford this evening, then, as these two sides face off for the third time in the space of 23 days. Hull fell to a narrow defeat here in the first leg of the EFL Cup, before picking up a consolation win at the KCOM Stadium less than a week ago. It is league points that we are playing for over the next few hours, though; league points that these two sides could desperately do with right now for differing reasons.